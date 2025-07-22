Summer books worth turning off your phone for

Though it can be tempting to languish in bed during the hot days of summer, there’s quite a bit of value to keeping your mind sharp and imagination vivid through reading. I’ve attempted to keep up with my reading as well and have cycled between books of different styles throughout May, June and July.

These works can serve as proof of the value of reading in an age where it seems less valued than ever. In the style of my previous reviews, I shall briefly touch on my summer reading list in the order I read them.

“Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders

I’ve read George Saunders’ non-fiction and have discovered his unique and engaging style through his essays and commentary. I wondered how his voice would translate in the pages of his first published novel and perhaps his most famous work, “Lincoln in the Bardo.”

Surprisingly — when considering its unique structure — Saunders’ voice rang true throughout the novel. The story follows Abraham Lincoln as he struggles to accept his son’s death, but we primarily see through the eyes of spirits in a narrative form that is difficult to define. Classifying its narrative almost seems futile though when considering the raw effect of its characters and their contemplations on mortality, love, grief and how all three are inextricably connected.

“Watchmen” by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons

“Watchmen” revolutionized the superhero genre as much as it viciously tore into it. Though its history and impacts have been discussed by many an author, its themes of nuclear warfare and commitment to moral grayness feel just as relevant now as when it was released during the Cold War.

Even as a stand-alone work isolated from history and culture, I was astounded by how meticulously the “Watchmen” characters are crafted, both through ingenious paneling and insightful dialogue. By the end of the work, I was just as enthralled in the cast of “superheroes” as I was in the narrative’s twists and turns.

“The Dragon Reborn” by Robert Jordan

It’s hard to discuss “The Dragon Reborn” — the third in its series — without discussing “A Wheel of Time” as a whole, especially when I haven’t finished the epic saga. Known as one of the great fantasy series, “A Wheel of Time” was and remains a hallmark in the genre — and one of the longest with 14 mainline novels by its completion.

I may have preferred the broader scope of the previous entry, “The Great Hunt,” and yet “The Dragon Reborn” provides a sense of scale yet unseen. It is the only entry thus far, in my mind, to build to a single climax. This turning point is deeply satisfying while laying the groundwork for the next entry in the series — a balance difficult to achieve, yet, greatly appreciated in long-running series.

“The Wind-up Bird Chronicle” by Haruki Murakami

I intended to read this renowned work by literary paragon Haruki Murakami in a book club that, like many others, ultimately fizzled out. Nonetheless, I dove into “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” eager to see what gave Murakami the reputation he has today.

I reached an answer — somewhat. “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” is a fantastic work of fiction, and yet some of its greatest strengths — its surrealism and ambiguity — make it difficult to pinpoint what about it I enjoyed. The characters were undoubtedly at shine here, and it managed to balance a myriad of themes — isolation, the legacies of war and more — while remaining focused on a strange yet satisfying narrative.

“The Devils” by Joe Abercrombie

As a self-proclaimed fanatic of “Grimdark Fantasy” — works of fantasy with a darker and at times bleaker perspective on fictional worlds — it pains me to confess that I hadn’t read Joe Abercrombie until now, whose X handle is quite literally “LordGrimdark.” “The Devils” is the first in what appears to be a half-consecutive, half-episodic narrative.

I’d classify “The Devils” as Grimdark in terms of setting — for example the landscape seems quite bleak — though not in tone. I was surprised by how many gags and quips were thrown around and, though I enjoyed the characters for the most part, it made it slightly difficult to become fully immersed in the series. Even so, I had to appreciate how Abercrombie built his world and — when considering his consistently enjoyable prose — look forward to exploring his darker works.

“Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson

Though a renowned work by many, I first heard of “Just Mercy” by hearing it. Anna Deavere Smith read an excerpt from Bryan Stevenson’s acclaimed memoir from his early days fighting for criminal justice during the University of Wisconsin’s 2024 MLK Symposium, and I found myself emotionally resonating with its contents, like I had very few works before.

I finally read the full text this past month and was not disappointed in the slightest. Surprisingly readable, it was simultaneously engaging, contemplative, tragic and uplifting. This is a must-read for those interested in criminal justice and even those who may care little for it.

Major Releases by Wisconsin authors

Authors associated with UW have had a productive summer. Some works released by UW authors include:

The Devil Three Times by Rickey Fayne, the 2023-2025 Mendota Fellow associated with UW’s Creative Writing Department. His debut novel merges southern gothic horror with the lives of eight generations of a black family and has been praised by numerous authors.

For those interested in memoirs, A Pot to P*ss In, written by recent UW PhD graduate Sagashus Levingston, explores a myriad of concerns in contemporary American life. She writes about family life, managing a business and ultimately achieving one’s dream when there seem to be innumerable odds against them.

Jerry Apps, a professor emeritus of agriculture at UW, has pursued a prolific writing career during and after his tenure with the college. His most recent work, Seeds of Suspicion: A County Agent Searches for Common Ground, explores his fictional Ames County as it faces the difficulties of a rural region compounded by internal disputes.

In Conclusion

I still intend to read five to seven books this summer even if we’re close to the halfway point. In an increasingly digital world, reading keeps the brain sharp and the mind willing to wander to compelling, inspiring places.

Even if you don’t enjoy reading, or consider yourself out of practice, you can undoubtedly find some work that appeals to you — perhaps starting with those written by UW affiliated authors. Giving a book a try even a few minutes before sleeping each night could reframe how you see the world around you, or, at the very least, satiate your curiosity for a single evening.