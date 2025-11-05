The art of not unpacking

Be honest — is it really that bad I still have an unpacked IKEA bag sitting in the corner of my room in October? Because apparently, it’s been there since August, quietly judging me while I pretend not to see it.

I’ve started to think it’s less of a bag and more of a roommate now — one that doesn’t pay rent, doesn’t talk back and somehow manages to take up space anyway.

When I first moved in, I had a plan. The kind of ambitious plan you make before reality sets in. I told myself I’d unpack everything that first day.

I’d make my room Pinterest-ready, candles burning, plants thriving, a sense of calm washing over me. I even bought matching storage bins, because nothing says “new me” like color-coded ambition. Then I got tired after unpacking five bags and decided I’d “finish later.” That was two months ago.

Now, that IKEA bag has become part of my daily landscape. It’s not just an eyesore, it’s a symbol. Every time I see it, I think, I should really unpack that.

And then I immediately find something else to do, like scroll through my phone or reorganize my sock drawer — which, by the way, is now the most put-together thing in my entire room.

The funny thing is, I know exactly what’s in the bag. I could list it for you: some sweaters, a pile of random cords, my backup toiletries and a pair of shoes I don’t even wear.

None of it is urgent. None of it is essential. Which is probably why it’s still there, because unpacking it would mean admitting that I’m done moving. That this new space isn’t just temporary. That I actually live here now.

There’s something weirdly comforting about leaving a packed bag untouched. It’s like telling yourself you’re still in transition, even when everything else says you’re settled. Maybe it’s the last trace of the “moving” phase, that messy in-between where you get to excuse the lack of order with a shrug and a “well, I just moved.”

Because once you unpack, that excuse disappears. Then it’s just … a messy room.

I’ve also realized procrastination has layers. There’s the lazy kind, the “I’ll do it later” kind. The IKEA bag falls in this category. It’s physical proof of my ability to ignore obvious tasks.

Every now and then, I’ll think, Okay, today’s the day. I’ll drag the bag into the middle of the floor, open it dramatically and then remember that unpacking requires decision-making — where things go, what to keep, what to toss. Suddenly, I’m overwhelmed and the bag goes right back into the corner. Problem solved. (For now.)

People like to talk about the joy of a tidy room, clean spaces, clear mind, blah blah blah. But I think there’s also something to be said for embracing the mess you haven’t figured out yet. It’s not laziness — it’s humanity.

Life doesn’t always move at the same speed as your to-do list. Sometimes the unpacking happens slowly, and not just the literal kind like unpacking this bag, but the mental kind too.

Still, I know the IKEA bag can’t stay there forever. At some point, I’ll have to face it — unzip the thing and deal with whatever’s been marinating inside for two months. There’s probably a charger in there. Maybe a sweatshirt. Possibly a snack I forgot about and now fear.

I’ll tell myself it’ll take five minutes. It won’t. It’ll take two hours and one crash out, because suddenly I’ll start reorganizing everything I own “just while I’m at it.” Next thing I know, it’s midnight and I’m watching YouTube videos about optimal drawer layouts.

But sure, yeah, one day I’ll unpack it. Not today, obviously, or tomorrow. Maybe next weekend. Definitely before the end of the year. Probably.

Until then, the IKEA bag stays. It’s a loyal companion now. A symbol of who I am: someone who almost has it together, but not quite. A person who can pay bills and hold conversations and make adult decisions, just not the kind that involves folding things and putting them away.