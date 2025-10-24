Which UW campus building are you based on your midterm study habits?

Midterm season at the University of Wisconsin is like the first snow — it always comes sooner than you think, and suddenly everyone’s either thriving or crying (often both). Your caffeine intake triples, your Canvas notifications become a source of existential dread, and your brain slowly morphs into a Google Doc of half-finished thoughts.

But have you ever wondered which campus building you are based on your study habits? Because, let’s be honest, UW buildings have full-on personas. And odds are, yours matches your midterm meltdown energy perfectly.

If your Google Calendar has more colors than the rainbow … you’re Bascom Hall.

You’re the type who studies with a side of an aesthetic. Your notes are outlined in pastel gel pens, and you’ve definitely made a “Midterm Study Schedule” in your calendar, complete with emojis and custom fonts. You don’t just review material, you design it.

Like Bascom, you’re the overachiever’s overachiever. Everyone knows who you are, mostly because you remind them of every deadline they’re ignoring. You look put-together, but underneath, there’s a deep fear of imperfection and a secret stash of espresso shots. You’re the academic backbone of the class curve, perched dramatically atop your metaphorical hill of ambition, always pretending you have it all under control. (You don’t, but you fake it better than anyone.)

If you “study with friends” but spend three hours gossiping … you’re Memorial Union.

You claim group studying “helps you focus,” but we both know that’s a lie. You meet up with your friends for a “study session,” and by the time the laptops even open, you’re five layers deep into relationship drama and someone’s ordering a caesar wrap from Rathskellar.

Like the Union, you’re loud, welcoming, and perpetually busy. You thrive on social energy, even if it means you get nothing done. You’ve convinced yourself that talking through your notes counts as active recall. It doesn’t, but your social circle makes up for it. You’ll cram later (probably at 2 a.m.), but for now, you’re the social glue that keeps everyone else sane.

If your home is a second-floor cubicle and you haven’t seen daylight in days … you’re Memorial Library.

You are the embodiment of the grind. You speak in citations and caffeine. You show up with a backpack full of pens, snacks, and dreams — and leave four hours later with a mild concussion from banging your head against your laptop.

Like Memorial Library, you’re reliable, a little sterile, and weirdly comforting in your misery. You live on the energy of others suffering around you. You’ve built a small fortress of La Croix cans and protein bar wrappers. You’ve probably shed a tear in the silent study room. You are the academic machine this campus runs on, even if your soul checked out sometime around Week 5.

If your “study breaks” turn into entire meals … you’re Gordon Dining Hall.

You start with good intentions, just a little snack between chapters. But one plate turns into two, and suddenly you’re making an ice cream sundae at 11 p.m. because “you deserve it.”

Like Gordon, you’re chaotic but comforting. You procrastinate best when surrounded by options, maybe that’s why you can’t pick a study method or stick to a single major. Still, you get things done (eventually). You’re fueled by carbs, caffeine and a deep desire to avoid your responsibilities.

If you insist on studying outside, even when it’s 48 degrees … you’re the Terrace.

You romanticize your academic suffering. You set up your laptop by the lake, pretending the sound of waves will help you focus, but really you’re scrolling Spotify for the perfect “productive but emotionally unstable” playlist.

Like the Terrace, you’re all about the vibes. You might not be the most disciplined, but you have main-character energy. You take mental health breaks seriously — maybe too seriously — but at least you’re thriving in the sun while everyone else is losing their minds indoors.

If your studying strategy is sheer panic at 3 a.m … you’re Van Hise.

You thrive under pressure, or at least, you’ve convinced yourself you do. You tell everyone you “work best last-minute,” but deep down you know it’s a survival tactic. You’ve got five tabs open, none of which are your lecture notes, and you’re Googling “how to pass an exam you didn’t study for.”

Like Van Hise, you’re tall, stressed, and possibly cursed. You’ve seen things. You’re held together by sheer willpower and a faint smell of instant ramen. And yet, somehow, you pull it off every time. You might be falling apart, but you’re still standing and that’s what matters.

So, what did we learn?

No matter your building, we’re all just trying to survive midterms one caffeine-fueled meltdown at a time. Whether you’re a Bascom perfectionist or a Van Hise disaster, just remember — the semester’s halfway over. You’ve got this, or at least, you’ve got coffee. Which is basically the same thing.