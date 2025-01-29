Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Madison Opera to debut production of Maria de Buenos Aires at Overture

Madison Opera celebrates Argentinian culture through its production of Buenos Aires
by Akhilesh Peddi
January 29, 2025
Bennett Waara
The Overture Center. September 30, 2024.

Madison Opera will debut its first-ever production of Maria de Buenos Aires this Friday at the Overture Center for the Arts.

Maria de Buenos Aires was first produced at the theater Sala La Planeta in Buenos Aires in 1968. It was composed by Astor Piazzolla with a libretto by Horacio Ferre.

It follows the life and afterlife of a destitute woman born in Buenos Aires on “one day when God was drunk.” Maria grows up to become a singer and dancer until she is lost to the world of prostitution, where she gets sacrificed into a black mass by thieves and brothel keepers.

Advertisements

The opera continues into Maria’s afterlife. Maria is reincarnated as a ghost in her city of Buenos Aires where she meets a mysterious all powerful Goblin.

Maria de Buenos Aires tells a tragic, mystical story of a voiceless death and the afterlife.

Initially, its first production was met by a wave of indifference until the late 1900s and early 2000s. Over the years, Maria’s journey in the underworld has become as popular on stage as the journeys of Aeneas, Orpheus, Odysseus and Dante are in verse.

Today, Maria de Buenos Aires is one of the most popular tango operas known for its innovative nuevo tango which blends Argentine tango with classical and jazz music.

General Director of Madison Opera Kathryn Smith commented on a press release issued by Madison Opera and expressed her excitement.

“I am so thrilled to produce María de Buenos Aires in Madison, as it is one of the most intriguing works we have ever performed,” Kathryn said. “Piazzolla’s sensational music, Ferrer’s beautifully surreal poetry, and the way that opera fuses with dance make it a piece like no other.”

Madison Opera has decided to star Mezzo-Soprano Kelly Guerra as Maria. This will be Guerra’s debut with Madison Opera according to their official website. She is known previously for her roles played with Opera Santa Barbara and Chautauqua Opera Company.

The show is expected to run Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 at Overture’s Center-Capitol Theatre. Student Rush tickets will be available to be purchased on the days of production.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in ArtsEtc
Sweet Talk: A love letter to oranges
Sweet Talk: A love letter to oranges
You Belong Here Exhibit sign in the Chazen Museum of Art. December 9, 2024
Chazen exhibit highlights Latinx photographers
City of Madison Arts Commission announces new commission system
City of Madison Arts Commission announces new commission system
Comedian Brian Regan to perform in Madison
Comedian Brian Regan to perform in Madison
Bascom Hall
15 essential UW terms every Badger should know
'Blood Meridian' and violence in the media
'Blood Meridian' and violence in the media
Donate to The Badger Herald