Madison Opera to debut production of Maria de Buenos Aires at Overture

Madison Opera will debut its first-ever production of Maria de Buenos Aires this Friday at the Overture Center for the Arts.

Maria de Buenos Aires was first produced at the theater Sala La Planeta in Buenos Aires in 1968. It was composed by Astor Piazzolla with a libretto by Horacio Ferre.

It follows the life and afterlife of a destitute woman born in Buenos Aires on “one day when God was drunk.” Maria grows up to become a singer and dancer until she is lost to the world of prostitution, where she gets sacrificed into a black mass by thieves and brothel keepers.

The opera continues into Maria’s afterlife. Maria is reincarnated as a ghost in her city of Buenos Aires where she meets a mysterious all powerful Goblin.

Maria de Buenos Aires tells a tragic, mystical story of a voiceless death and the afterlife.

Initially, its first production was met by a wave of indifference until the late 1900s and early 2000s. Over the years, Maria’s journey in the underworld has become as popular on stage as the journeys of Aeneas, Orpheus, Odysseus and Dante are in verse.

Today, Maria de Buenos Aires is one of the most popular tango operas known for its innovative nuevo tango which blends Argentine tango with classical and jazz music.

General Director of Madison Opera Kathryn Smith commented on a press release issued by Madison Opera and expressed her excitement.

“I am so thrilled to produce María de Buenos Aires in Madison, as it is one of the most intriguing works we have ever performed,” Kathryn said. “Piazzolla’s sensational music, Ferrer’s beautifully surreal poetry, and the way that opera fuses with dance make it a piece like no other.”

Madison Opera has decided to star Mezzo-Soprano Kelly Guerra as Maria. This will be Guerra’s debut with Madison Opera according to their official website. She is known previously for her roles played with Opera Santa Barbara and Chautauqua Opera Company.

The show is expected to run Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 at Overture’s Center-Capitol Theatre. Student Rush tickets will be available to be purchased on the days of production.