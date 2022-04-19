The first weekend of the annual music and arts festival Coachella has come and gone, and just as the dust begins to settle, everyone will be back for another weekend of music, fashion and fun.

After two years of being canceled, celebrities and people alike came from around the nation to California in colorful and flamboyant outfits to enjoy the festival this year.

With a long-awaited return, the first night of Coachella was one to remember. Featured artist Harry Styles thrilled fans with his memorable performance, including the live debut of his new hit song “As It Was” and a new music tease.

Taking the audience by surprise, Styles introduced country singer Shania Twain later in his performance for a duet between the two singers. This wasn’t the only surprise of the night — the band Arcade Fire appeared as a surprise addition to the setlist, Daniel Caesar brought out Justin Bieber on stage to perform his song “Peaches” and Anitta enlisted Snoop Dogg to introduce her set.

The first night back to Coachella after a two-year break no doubt soared past expectations. With a successful return after COVID-19, ticket holders waited eagerly for the next day of performances.

Though night two didn’t contain as many surprises, it was a night that made history. Argentine trap singer Nicki Nicole performed for the first time in America, emotionally confessing to her audience that she did not expect many people to watch her first show in the U.S.

This was also the first time record label 88rising joined the Coachella line-up, and Brazilian star Pabllo Vittar became the first drag queen to grace Coachella’s stage.

On top of all of that, headliner of the night Billie Eilish became the youngest headliner in Coachella history. On this groundbreaking night, Eilish gave an electric performance, and the way she humbly addressed her audience while performing made her performance just a little more special.

Only one question comes to mind after two incredible nights — how will the third night live up to the rest?

The final night of Coachella tied up a memorable weekend. Singer Finneas gave a 4*Town tribute with the live debut of the hit song of the movie “Nobody Like You.”

Though not a headliner for the night, pop star Doja Cat gave a much-anticipated performance. The performance included elaborate stage decorations including a winding staircase and a giant blow-up of a silhouette that resembled the visuals for her album “Planet Her.” Doja Cat performed energetically with fun choreography between bars — her weeks of rehearsal in preparation definitely paid off.

Headlining for the night was the unexpected but dynamic pairing of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. They closed the festival with a bang by including some of The Weeknd’s greatest hits, which left the audience satisfied with the end of the weekend.

Coachella’s glorious return after COVID-19 was an unforgettable weekend for the music world filled with captivating performances, artists making history and overall great music.