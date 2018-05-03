Is it senior year? Is this my last Gr8 Unknown? Will I return to The Badger Herald during my half of a victory lap while all of my friends leave? The answer is — who’s to say?
But, to conclude this year, I’ve constructed a bangin’ playlist of what I’ve been listening to during this last semester. So, buckle your bootstraps and open your ears!
-
“Night Channels,” Foxing
-
“Saccharine,” Atta Boy
- “Baby,” Born Without Bones
-
“Call Me Up,” HOMESHAKE
-
“Nothing But Net,” Hoops
-
“drugs,” EDEN
-
“Fucked Up,” Camp Howard
-
“Lovin’s For Fools,” Sarah Siskind
-
“Pretty Woman,” Lo Noom
-
“Lover’s Spit,” Chris Rubeo
-
“Change,” Sir Sly
-
“Edge of Darkness,” Greta Van Fleet
-
“Sorry,” Nothing But Thieves
-
“OKRA,” Tyler, The Creator
-
“Underwater,” Porches
-
“Alcohol,” FIDLAR
-
“Better Not (feat. Wafia),” Louis the Child, Wafia
-
“Limelight (NGHTMRE Remix),” Just A Gent, NGHTMRE
-
“Ralphie,” Post Animal