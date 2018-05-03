Is it senior year? Is this my last Gr8 Unknown? Will I return to The Badger Herald during my half of a victory lap while all of my friends leave? The answer is — who’s to say?

But, to conclude this year, I’ve constructed a bangin’ playlist of what I’ve been listening to during this last semester. So, buckle your bootstraps and open your ears!

  • “Night Channels,” Foxing

  • “Saccharine,” Atta Boy

  •                    “Baby,” Born Without Bones

  • “Call Me Up,” HOMESHAKE

  • “Nothing But Net,” Hoops

  1. “drugs,” EDEN

  • “Fucked Up,” Camp Howard

  • “Lovin’s For Fools,” Sarah Siskind

  • “Pretty Woman,” Lo Noom

 

  • “Lover’s Spit,” Chris Rubeo

  • “Change,” Sir Sly

  • “Edge of Darkness,” Greta Van Fleet

  • “Sorry,” Nothing But Thieves

  • “OKRA,” Tyler, The Creator

  • “Underwater,” Porches

  • “Alcohol,” FIDLAR

  • “Better Not (feat. Wafia),” Louis the Child, Wafia

  • “Limelight (NGHTMRE Remix),” Just A Gent, NGHTMRE

  • “Ralphie,” Post Animal