UW Global Gateway Initiative: a golden ticket to study abroad

The UW Global Gateway Initiative — a study abroad initiative that makes going abroad more accessible to students through summer programs and fellowships — has been seeing steady expansion for the past 10 years as University of Wisconsin students show increased interest in study abroad programs. Last year alone, 2,500 UW students used this resource to fund their experiences abroad.

Through such programs, students escape the Midwest and venture off to new and exciting experiences. Seeing a new perspective of the world can change one’s entire mindset and life trajectory. As an organization, the UW Global Gateway Initiative aims to expand students’ knowledge by going global and participating in new experiences to shape a student’s professional development.

But, these programs are extremely costly, which hinders the ability for many students to have the opportunity. Due to these financial barriers, this program must continue to get funding from the university. Students come back not only as better students, but as better people, the Global Gateway Initiative website said.

With [their] new interpretations and views of the world, [they] feel … better prepared to work in my field no matter where it takes [them] or with whom [they] have to work with/for,” the website states.

This is something the university must be conscious about investing in. These travels are enriching and prepare a student for numerous different adventures, that sitting in a lecture hall simply cannot, according to Up with People. If the initiative does not receive funding, there will be no opportunities to partake on these adventures.

When considering these financial burdens and just how invested the university should be, the actual cost of the programs must be considered. CIEE, a study abroad program, shares that the average cost of a semester abroad in 2024 is between $17,950 and $20,950. This is an absurdly high number and one that most students simply cannot afford. This is why study abroad programs should be a financial responsibility of the university. If UW wants to produce well-rounded students and maintain their high global status, they must care about this.

While it would be practically impossible to give every student an all-paid experience, the university should have a greater desire to invest and help students, like what the UW Global Gateway Initiative is aiming to do. The program’s scholarships can help students go abroad, coming back being better role models for the UW community.

While being abroad, students learn a new kind of cultural awareness, according to the University of Florida. A student of medicine can learn new medical advancements or an art major can gain first-hand experience with European art. One builds unique types of skills to communicate and connect with others during study abroad. Students can even share their new experiences and perspectives with other students and professors, multiplying the benefits right here in Madison.

Going abroad is a life changing opportunity for UW students — one that must continue to thrive. The university must continue to further its effort to providing study abroad scholarships for students. Organizations like the UW Global Gateway Initiative are crucial for expanding and educating the next generation of students and citizens.

Jemma Lipman ([email protected]) is a freshman studying journalism.