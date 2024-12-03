Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler announces campaign to lead national party

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler announced Sunday he will run to lead the national party following current Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison’s decision not to seek renomination for the Feb. 1 DNC chair election, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Elected in June of 2019, Wikler has served as chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for more than five years.

While serving as chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Wikler built the largest permanent staff of any state party in the U.S. and raised more than $100 million to support Democratic candidates in their respective elections.

Wikler is running against Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin — who is also a vice chair for the national party — and former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley. Both Martin and O’Malley have been announced as top candidates for the race, according to AP.

Wikler’s plan for his campaign is to run the national party similarly to how Wisconsin’s campaign has run, noting Democratic successes like flipping the state’s Supreme Court majority to mostly liberal, reelecting Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., in 2022 and sending Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., back to the U.S. Senate for a third term this past election, according to his campaign site.

“What has made a difference in Wisconsin can make a difference everywhere,” Wikler said in his announcement video. “We need a national permanent campaign. A 50-state strategy in every state and every territory across the United States.”

Wikler’s campaign site calls for a plan to “unite, fight and win,” detailing the focus of his campaign is driven by organizing, fundraising and winning in local, state and federal races in red, blue and purple states.