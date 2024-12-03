Voting rights advocates urge Eric Hovde to retract vote-counting claims

Voting rights advocates are calling on Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde to withdraw allegations of vote-counting irregularities in Wisconsin’s Senate race, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

Hovde lost to Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in November and has been widely criticized for his claims of election fraud — particularly concerning a late batch of mail-in ballots in Milwaukee that were primarily liberal, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald.

In a Nov. 12 video shared on X, Hovde expressed concerns that mail-in ballots may have compromised the election’s integrity.

“It appeared I would win the Senate race,” Hovde said in the video. “Then at 4 a.m., Milwaukee reported approximately 108,000 absentee ballots with Sen. Baldwin receiving nearly 90% of those ballots.”

But, supporters and election officials maintain that mail-in voting is secure and essential for ensuring accessibility, according to Wisconsin’s recount manual.

A Better Wisconsin Together Communications Director Lucy Ripp rebuked Hovde’s comments.

“The absentee ballot process is extensive and secure, even though it may take longer than some power-hungry politicians would like,” Ripp said. “But just because they’re antsy for results or didn’t like the outcome doesn’t mean they should sow doubt in our voting processes.”

Strategies aimed to create doubt or mistrust in our elections are often intended to weaken voter confidence and suppress voter expression, Ripp said.

Ripp said claims of voter fraud can have broad consequences on the nation’s democracy.

“This is harmful because for democracy to work, voters [must] pick our leaders, not the other way around,” Ripp said.

Hovde’s accusations are part of a larger, ongoing national conversation about election integrity, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

While critics of mail-in voting often raise concerns about potential fraud, evidence from multiple elections has consistently shown that such claims lack merit, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

University of Wisconsin political science professor Barry Burden said Wisconsin’s election results were consistent with previous election results.

“There was very little daylight between the presidential and Senate races in Wisconsin,” Burden said. “Elections are driven more by fundamental forces rather than events.”

Fundamental forces like voters’ demographics, party loyalty and economic factors influenced the election outcomes, Burden said.

State and local election officials have reiterated their confidence in the transparency and integrity of Wisconsin’s election process, according to an analysis of Wisconsin’s statewide election recounts.

Despite rebuttals from experts and election officials, Hovde’s comments have left a lasting mark on the election narrative. Baseless claims of voter fraud can significantly influence public perception and decrease trust in the democratic process, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

“It’s extremely important that Wisconsinites feel confident and empowered to participate in elections,” Ripp said. “Voting gives our communities the power to shape our future and help make important decisions on the issues that matter most to us.”

Experts warn that unfounded allegations can dissuade voters from participating in future elections — particularly if they perceive the process as unfair or insecure, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

Ripp said such rhetoric is not only harmful but also undermines the foundational principles of democracy.

“Politicians ought to be helping, not hindering, our ability to make our voices heard in our elections,” Ripp said. “For democracy to thrive, trust in our elections is non-negotiable.”

The state employs rigorous measures to verify and count ballots accurately, including multiple layers of verification and security — particularly for mail-in and absentee ballots — which are often scrutinized more heavily, according to Wisconsin’s recount manual.

Hovde has since conceded the race, but his claims have fueled ongoing discussions about election integrity and the role of misinformation in shaping public opinion, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Burden said these discussions on election fraud, even if unproven, can have long-term implications for voter confidence and engagement.

“The outcomes of the election will shape decisions and policies moving forward,” Burden said.

Advocates and officials remain committed to rebuilding trust in the electoral process through education, transparency and accountability, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

As the conversation around election integrity evolves, it is clear that preserving public trust in democratic institutions will require a collective effort, Ripp said.

“The integrity of our elections is not just about counting votes—it’s about ensuring every voter feels their voice matters,” Ripp said.