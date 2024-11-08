Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Tammy Baldwin delivers victory speech

‘People of Wisconsin, thank you for putting your trust in me as your United States Senator. Let’s get to work,’ Baldwin says
by Zindzi Frederick
November 8, 2024
Jacob Duran
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Enters the Stage at the Harris-Walz Campaign Rally in Madison. October 30, 2024.

After defeating Eric Hovde in the 2024 Wisconsin Senate election, Sen. Tammy Baldwin delivered her victory speech Thursday morning at Steamfitters Local 601 Labor Union in Madison.

As of Thursday evening, Hovde has yet to concede the race.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler introduced Baldwin at the event.

“In the face of Republicans spending more than $100 million in one of the darkest, most divisive, most brutal campaigns in the history of Wisconsin politics, Wisconsinites saw through it,” Wikler said. “They made clear that they want a Senator who will fight for them.”

Baldwin thanked the people of Wisconsin for putting their trust in her, saying her approach to this campaign was to listen directly to voters in all areas of the state.

The Senator said she fought alongside farmers in the dairy industry, earning the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s only endorsement of a Democrat.

Baldwin shared a personal story about being hospitalized at age 9 and being denied insurance coverage because of her pre-existing condition. Baldwin highlighted her efforts to pass the Affordable Care Act during the Obama Administration.

“You sent me to Congress to beat the healthcare giants and the big pharmaceutical companies and now people with pre-existing health conditions are protected,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin pledged to leave divisive politics in the past and focus on lowering costs for families, delivering affordable healthcare, protecting access to abortion and continuing a made-in-Wisconsin economy.

Baldwin acknowledged the state’s choice of Donald Trump in the presidential race, saying she would work with the president, but also stand up to him when Wisconsin’s best interest isn’t at heart.

“It’s time that we come together and tackle the problems that are actually facing working people and communities across our state,” Baldwin said.

Wisconsin Pipe Trades Association President Corey Gall, who attended the event as a Baldwin supporter, commented on the meaning of her victory when compared with Kamala Harris’ loss in Wisconsin.

“The state legislature went very well for the Democrats, but yet, President Trump won pretty solidly,” Gall said. “It just shows how purple of a state we are, and how people look at candidates and choose the one that they think is best for them.”

Gall added that he believes Baldwin cares deeply for Wisconsinites and is always looking out and securing work for Wisconsin union workers.

Baldwin will be sworn in as a member of the 119th congress this coming January and will serve a six-year term.

