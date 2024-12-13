Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

MPD shuts down State Street bar for improper licensing, underage drinking

During routine bar check officers find underage customers, no licensed bartender
by Anna Kristoff
December 13, 2024
Audrey Thibert
Badger Herald archival photo of a UW-Madison Police Department car.

Members of the Madison Police Department Central Community Policing Team shut down a bar near the 500 block of State Street on Dec. 7 after conducting a routine bar check in the area shortly before 10 p.m.

MPD shut down the bar for the rest of the night after finding no licensed bartender on duty and that around 28% of customers were underage, according to MPD’s incident report.

Officers gave most underage customers citations, and one underage woman was taken to Dane County Jail, according to the incident report.

MPD typically issues underage drinkers a citation, but if they refuse to cooperate with an officer they could face more citations or other charges, according to the incident report.

MPD did not disclose the name of the bar.

