Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

How accessible is voting in Madison?

City Communications Director outlines range of options to accommodate all residents
by Zindzi Frederick
November 1, 2024
Bennett Waara
Voting sign at Memorial Union. October 30, 2024.

As the 2024 Presidential Election approaches, all Madison residents have access to voting accommodations, regardless of their mobility or transportation needs, according to City of Madison Communications Director Dylan Brogan.

Brogan said the process of choosing polling places can be a bit tricky, as selected locations have to meet physical accessibility requirements. 

“It gets a little complicated, but I think we have it well figured out,” Brogan said.

Advertisements

The city has partnered with local schools and churches to utilize sites that are centrally located and have sufficient parking and access to transportation, Brogan said. 

“We’re fortunate that a lot of churches are well-suited to do that, so we partner with them,” Brogan said.

A majority 51% of Madison residents live within a 10-minute walk to their designated polling location, according to an analysis by News 3 Now.

The City of Madison offers alternatives for those who may have difficulty getting to a polling place, Brogan said. 

Curbside voting allows individuals facing health or mobility issues to cast their ballot without leaving their vehicle, Brogan said.

“If someone is unable to enter the polls due to health or mobility issues or disability, we have poll workers that will go to that voter or will come outside right of that polling place, so folks can vote,” Brogan said.

In addition to curbside voting, the city has 14 absentee ballot drop boxes located outside of Madison’s firehouses, which are monitored and collected daily by election officials, Brogan said. 

Early in-person absentee voting is available up until Sunday, Nov. 3 for those who cannot make it to the polls on election day, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

UW students qualify as Madison residents and can vote early at any location offering in-person absentee voting, according to the Clerk’s Office. 

If voting on election day, students must cast their ballot at their designated polling place.

For voters who are homebound, the Clerk’s Office can arrange for two election workers to bring a ballot directly to their residence, Brogan said.

For those with visual impairments, every polling place has an ExpressVote ballot marking device, according to the Clerk’s Office. 

This marks the ballot with selections made on a touchscreen or Braille keypad, according to a City of Madison press release.

“We just want to make sure that no matter an individual’s circumstance, they’re able to vote and it’s no problem whatsoever,” Brogan said.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in City of Madison
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a Harris-Walz campaign event. October 28, 2024.
AOC, Bernie Sanders encourage unity, action at Madison rally
MPD police car. September 9, 2022.
Office of the Independent Monitor reveals ‘overdue’ Madison police monitor
Badger Herald archival photo of Sotto Bar. April 6, 2015.
MPD responds to fight near State Street early Saturday
Food trucks outside of Library Mall. April 28, 2016.
City of Madison announces results of 2024 Food Truck Review
Badger Herald archival photo of rental housing advertisement on North Randall Avenue. February 8, 2024.
UW, Madison pursue efforts to make housing market more accessible
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a Harris-Walz Campaign event in Madison. October 22, 2024
Obama, Walz hold Madison rally on first day of early voting in Wisconsin
More in Election 2024
Eric Hovde listens to a speaker at event. October 29th, 2024
Latest Hovde attack ad crosses the line
Vice President Kamala Harris held a campaign event in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center. October 30, 2024.
Harris-Walz campaign Madison rally draws over 13,000, urges students to vote in pivotal 2024 election
Eric Hovde speaks at the Wisconsin School of Business organized by the American Conservation Coalition Action. October 29, 2024.
Eric Hovde talks ‘Energy and Economics’ at Wisconsin School of Business
The Hovde Building. September 18, 2024.
Over 60 Wisconsin college women sign statement condemning Eric Hovde
Polling place sign. November 3, 2020.
League of Women Voters requests investigation following alleged voter intimidation texts
Early Vote Block Party on Library Mall. October 25, 2024.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair holds Early Vote Block Party on Library Mall
More in Featured
Oct. 30, 2024.
Declan McKenna lights up Sylvee with cheerful melodies, intimate lyrics
Dan Jacobs.
UW announces Winter Commencement speaker
Absentee ballot. Septemer 24, 2024.
Navigating mail-in voting ahead of presidential election
Vice President Kamala Harris at her rally in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin on September 20th, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris, Gracie Abrams to lead 'When We Vote We Win' rally in Madison
The Hovde Building. September 18, 2024.
Eric Hovde says many ‘young college-aged girls’ are ‘single-issue’ voters
Joe Biden's arrival on Air Force One. April 8, 2024.
Who's the sleepy one now?: Democrats flip the script on 'too old to be president' narrative
Donate to The Badger Herald