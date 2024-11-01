How accessible is voting in Madison?

As the 2024 Presidential Election approaches, all Madison residents have access to voting accommodations, regardless of their mobility or transportation needs, according to City of Madison Communications Director Dylan Brogan.

Brogan said the process of choosing polling places can be a bit tricky, as selected locations have to meet physical accessibility requirements.

“It gets a little complicated, but I think we have it well figured out,” Brogan said.

The city has partnered with local schools and churches to utilize sites that are centrally located and have sufficient parking and access to transportation, Brogan said.

“We’re fortunate that a lot of churches are well-suited to do that, so we partner with them,” Brogan said.

A majority 51% of Madison residents live within a 10-minute walk to their designated polling location, according to an analysis by News 3 Now.

The City of Madison offers alternatives for those who may have difficulty getting to a polling place, Brogan said.

Curbside voting allows individuals facing health or mobility issues to cast their ballot without leaving their vehicle, Brogan said.

“If someone is unable to enter the polls due to health or mobility issues or disability, we have poll workers that will go to that voter or will come outside right of that polling place, so folks can vote,” Brogan said.

In addition to curbside voting, the city has 14 absentee ballot drop boxes located outside of Madison’s firehouses, which are monitored and collected daily by election officials, Brogan said.

Early in-person absentee voting is available up until Sunday, Nov. 3 for those who cannot make it to the polls on election day, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

UW students qualify as Madison residents and can vote early at any location offering in-person absentee voting, according to the Clerk’s Office.

If voting on election day, students must cast their ballot at their designated polling place.

For voters who are homebound, the Clerk’s Office can arrange for two election workers to bring a ballot directly to their residence, Brogan said.

For those with visual impairments, every polling place has an ExpressVote ballot marking device, according to the Clerk’s Office.

This marks the ballot with selections made on a touchscreen or Braille keypad, according to a City of Madison press release.

“We just want to make sure that no matter an individual’s circumstance, they’re able to vote and it’s no problem whatsoever,” Brogan said.