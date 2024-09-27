Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Father and son attacked at downtown Madison bar

Madison Police Department opens investigation into stabbing at City Bar
by Zindzi Frederick
September 27, 2024
Jacob Duran
The Badger Herald archival photo of a police car on State Street. March 8, 2024.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, a man attacked a father and son with a knife inside City Bar early Sunday morning.

The suspect stabbed the 58-year-old victim in the neck then cut the son who came to his father’s help.

City Bar staff immediately called for help, according to the report.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of State Street around 1 a.m., but the suspect left the bar before officers arrived.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is leading an ongoing investigation.

As of Thursday at 7:23 p.m. there have been no updates released by MPD.

