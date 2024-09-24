Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Downtown Madison gets new greenspace

Lakefront Porch Park offers stunning view of Lake Monona, community space for residents, students
by Zindzi Frederick
September 24, 2024
Bennett Waara
Lakefront Porch Park. September 24, 2024.

Madison residents gathered to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony launching downtown Madison’s new public area Lakefront Porch Park Thursday

The park is built on an active well the City of Madison Water Utility allowed to be transformed into a unique community space, according to The Cap Times.

Funding for Lakefront Porch Park was primarily driven by the Lakefront Porch Volunteer Committee, according to Assistant Parks Superintendent CJ Ryan. The City of Madison contributed $25,000 in park impact fees and secured an additional $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. 

Advertisements

A list of further donors can be found on the park’s website.

“The Lakefront Porch serves as a gathering space for friends, neighbors, Madison residents and visitors with a great view of Lake Monona,” Ryan said in an email statement to The Badger Herald. 

The park features the Crowley Station Community Garden, managed by the non-profit organization Rooted.

In addition to the garden, Lakefront Porch offers planters, tables, and chairs — ideal for relaxation and socializing, Ryan said.

The space is designed to increase the amount of park land in the downtown area and provide an area to enjoy the outdoors while connecting with friends and neighbors, Ryan said.

University of Wisconsin freshman Brenna Lusk shared her thoughts on the importance of green spaces near college campuses. 

“Green spaces are especially important in places like Madison and other college tons, because it gives students an opportunity to reconnect with nature and take breaks, especially from the big city life,” Lusk said. “I feel like we’re constantly surrounded by pollution… cars, busses… so having green spaces really gives us a chance to just be around nature.”

The new park could be used as an outdoor study spot, Lusk said.

Conveying a broader message about the role of parks, Ryan said parks enhance the quality of life, providing spaces for nature and community interaction.

Residents can expect a wide variety of events and activities to happen at the new park, from relaxing lunches to family reunions, Ryan said. Those wanting to reserve the location for private or public events can do so through the City of Madison website.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in City of Madison
The front door of Mediterranean Cafe on the morning of September 23, 2024.
MPD responds to reports of broken windows at Mediterranean Cafe
Vice President Kamala Harris at her rally in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin on September 20th, 2024.
'We are the underdog in this race': Harris urges supporters to campaign at Madison rally
The Badger Herald archival photo of City Hall. September 20, 2016.
City of Madison introduces two electric garbage trucks
Voter Registration Sign on State Street. September 17, 2024.
City of Madison celebrates National Voter Registration Day
Badger Herald archival photo of housing on East Johnson Street. September 1, 2023.
'We Need More Housing': City of Madison’s zoning change targets affordable student living
Fire vehicles outside a home on W. Washington Ave. September 11, 2024.
Updated: MPD takes person of interest into custody following Wednesday morning fire
More in News
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall on April 29, 2024.
Students for Justice in Palestine UW challenge Board of Regents on Israel divestment at meeting
Bascom Hall. September 16, 2024.
Grant program awards funding to seven UW startups
333 East Campus Mall. September 13, 2024.
Campus community offers resources, hope during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Nancy Pelosi speaks at Memorial Union in Shannon Hall as part of Cap Times Idea Fest. September 16, 2024.
Pelosi urges Wisconsinites to vote, denounces Trump at Cap Times Idea Fest
UW-Madison professors launch opioid overdose response center
UW-Madison professors launch opioid overdose response center
A UWPD officer at camp Randall during the game against Alabama. 9/14/24
UW launches nationwide search for new police chief
Donate to The Badger Herald