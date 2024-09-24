Downtown Madison gets new greenspace

Madison residents gathered to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony launching downtown Madison’s new public area Lakefront Porch Park Thursday.

The park is built on an active well the City of Madison Water Utility allowed to be transformed into a unique community space, according to The Cap Times.

Funding for Lakefront Porch Park was primarily driven by the Lakefront Porch Volunteer Committee, according to Assistant Parks Superintendent CJ Ryan. The City of Madison contributed $25,000 in park impact fees and secured an additional $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Advertisements

A list of further donors can be found on the park’s website.

“The Lakefront Porch serves as a gathering space for friends, neighbors, Madison residents and visitors with a great view of Lake Monona,” Ryan said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

The park features the Crowley Station Community Garden, managed by the non-profit organization Rooted.

In addition to the garden, Lakefront Porch offers planters, tables, and chairs — ideal for relaxation and socializing, Ryan said.

The space is designed to increase the amount of park land in the downtown area and provide an area to enjoy the outdoors while connecting with friends and neighbors, Ryan said.

University of Wisconsin freshman Brenna Lusk shared her thoughts on the importance of green spaces near college campuses.

“Green spaces are especially important in places like Madison and other college tons, because it gives students an opportunity to reconnect with nature and take breaks, especially from the big city life,” Lusk said. “I feel like we’re constantly surrounded by pollution… cars, busses… so having green spaces really gives us a chance to just be around nature.”

The new park could be used as an outdoor study spot, Lusk said.

Conveying a broader message about the role of parks, Ryan said parks enhance the quality of life, providing spaces for nature and community interaction.

Residents can expect a wide variety of events and activities to happen at the new park, from relaxing lunches to family reunions, Ryan said. Those wanting to reserve the location for private or public events can do so through the City of Madison website.