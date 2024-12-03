Sawyer Getschman to be 2024 Winter Commencement student speaker

As students at the University of Wisconsin prepare to cross the stage at the 2024 Winter Commencement, Sawyer Getschman will have the opportunity to share her inspiring story with her fellow graduates.

Getschman, who is earning a degree in Asian languages and cultures with a minor in teaching English to speakers of other languages, has had a unique journey during her time at UW.

As the child of a U.S. navy commander, Getschman had lived in several countries, including Spain, England, Japan and Germany, before arriving in Wisconsin for college.

Advertisements

This diverse upbringing played a significant role in Getschman’s academic pursuits, sparking her interest in Japanese and Korean culture.

“When I lived in Japan, I really loved it, and then I was heartbroken when we moved to Germany,” Getschman said. “I decided that I was going to start learning Japanese after I got to Germany, which my mom thought was a waste. And then three years after studying Japanese in high school, I fell into Korean culture.”

Despite starting her college career in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Getschman found community and support through campus organizations, particularly the Korean Happy Hour, a club for students to speak Korean outside of classes.

During the pandemic, Getschman attended club meetings via Zoom.

“I still am really good friends with all the founders of that club and we talk daily,” Getschman said.

She also credited several Asian Languages and Cultures department faculty members, including Jaerin Ahn and Rachel Weiss, for their guidance and mentorship.

During Getschman’s senior year, she got the opportunity to study abroad in South Korea, but unexpectedly broke her ankle just two days after arriving in the country.

Through it all, Getschman remained dedicated to her studies and involvement on campus, and now, as the selected student speaker for winter commencement, she hopes to inspire her peers.

“We’ve gone through so much … so much uncertainty and change and turmoil, and we came out with such great stories because of that,” Getschman said.

Her message to incoming students is to seize the opportunities that UW provides, explore their interests and not be afraid to step outside their comfort zones. Getschman talked about some interesting classes she took during her time at UW, like “Polish Comedy” and “Ghosts and Monsters.”

“Go for it,” Getschman said. “I think that there are so many opportunities that Madison provides … you don’t have to stay confined to what you think you should do, explore your interests and go for it.”

Getschman is in the final stage of the English Program in Korea’s selection process and hopes to return to South Korea in February to teach.

Her decision to apply to be the commencement speaker came on a whim after seeing the email looking for applicants in her inbox.

Getschman thought of the mass email as a genuine act for anyone, despite their popularity or involvement, to share their experience.

“I really owe a lot to Madison, and it wasn’t always easy, but I have another home at Madison and I want to try to give back,” Getschman said.

As Getschman prepares to speak at winter commencement, she wants her peers to know that their experiences have made them stronger, giving them more depth and things to bring to the table.

UW’s 2024 Winter Commencement will take place Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center.