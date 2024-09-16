UW-Madison Ad Hoc report highlights path forward for Black student support

Following the release of a video showing a University of Wisconsin student making racist remarks in May 2023, Chancellor Mnookin appointed an Ad Hoc group to study the experiences of Black students on campus, according to a press release.

The Ad Hoc Study Group completed its report Sept. 12, offering a series of recommendations aimed at fostering a more inclusive environment for Black students.

“Over the years, the university has undertaken a variety of efforts to support underrepresented minority members of our campus community — But we recognize, and the ad hoc report confirms, that we still have much work to do”, Chancellor Mnookin said in the release.

The study group, composed of faculty, staff and students, met to discuss Black history on campus, student enrollment and other data trends, according to the report.

Their findings highlight several critical areas needing attention, including academic support, creating a culture of accountability and institutional reforms.

UW Professor Angela Byars-Winston and Rev. Alex Gee, the co-chairs the study group, said in the press release that the strategies recommended in the report uplift the Black student community and further the “Wisconsin Idea.”

“We believe UW–Madison can become the institution we all want it to be — one that uplifts its Black community in the grandest tradition of the Wisconsin Idea,” Byars-Winston and Gee said. “The recommended strategies in this report are aimed at fostering a university culture where Black individuals do not just survive but thrive.”

One of the key recommendations made in the report involves enhancing academic resources and support systems specifically tailored for Black students.

The report suggests increasing funding for scholarships, expanding mentorship programs and establishing dedicated academic advising services.

“We’re focused on a comprehensive call to action to create policies that really provoke a cognizant campus environment,” Byars-Winston said in an interview.

In addition to academic support, the study group addressed campus safety and inclusion, according to the report.

The recommendations include implementing mandatory diversity training for all students and staff, creating more spaces for Black students to connect and share their experiences and revising campus policies to better address incidents of racial discrimination.

According to the press release, The UW administration has indicated its commitment to reviewing and acting upon the report’s recommendations to ensure the proposed changes are implemented effectively.

“We are a higher education institution…why wouldn’t we use education to create a more inclusive campus,” Byars-Winston said.

Moving forward, the University’s hope is that the recommendations from the Ad Hoc Study Group will not only address the immediate concerns raised by the video incident but also contribute to a lasting culture of inclusivity and respect on campus, according to the press release.

To make their own lasting impact, students and faculty are encouraged to attend events like “Writing Effective DEI Plans for Research Proposals Workshop” Sept. 19 or the lunch and learn “Designed to Fail: Why Racial Equity in School Funding Is So Hard to Achieve” on Oct. 4.