Universities of Wisconsin release financial assessment amid budget challenges

The Universities of Wisconsin announced Monday the release of a financial assessment by a third-party reviewer of the Universities of Wisconsin Administration, according to the Universities of Wisconsin press release. UWSA engaged the third-party to conduct individual financial assessments and identify opportunities for the Universities of Wisconsin, according to the release.

“The independent third-party review that has now concluded complements our strategic plan, adopted by the Board of Regents two years ago,” Rothman said in the press release. “It provides us insight on how better to provide unparalleled educational opportunities for Wisconsin students, improve Wisconsin communities and help Wisconsin win the War for Talent.”

Ten of the 13 UW campuses have been operating at a deficit as budget support from the state government has decreased and enrollment numbers have declined and only UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse and UW-Stout have been projected to create enough revenues to cover their expenses, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

Advertisements

A Wisconsin Policy Forum report found that Wisconsin ranks 43rd out of 50 states in public funding for its university system, according to the press release.

Wisconsin Assembly District 79 Rep. Alex Joers, D-Waunakee, said a situation where universities are forced to make cuts or close is not sustainable and it will hurt Wisconsin in the long run.

“These campuses are ingrained into the communities that they exist in,” Joers said. “When they talk about layoffs and closing programs, that impacts the communities that they serve, the students that they’re educating and the faculty and staff that’s working in those communities.”

In response to the report, the Universities of Wisconsin plans to improve enrollment management, enhance financial accountability and streamline operations, according to the press release. The system also aims to expand shared services and leverage technology to support data-driven decision making.

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted in August to approve a 2025-27 operating budget that seeks to secure $855.1 million in new funding, according to previous reporting by The Badger Herald.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos R-Wis. said UW’s $855 million budget request was likely a nonstarter, according to WisPolitics.

The people of Wisconsin expect their elected officials to work together, which is not what Robin Vos is promoting, Joers said.

Both Republicans and Democrats agree on the necessity of building a workforce for the future, bringing more people to Wisconsin and having more people stay in Wisconsin, Joers said. Joers hopes Republicans can agree to find a solution to acknowledge that universities and technical colleges are a vital part of Wisconsin’s success for years to come, he said.

“It’s essential to our future, moving forward and really starting with those conversations, instead of trying to divide and trying to demonize — that’s where we’re going to be in a better place,” Joers said.

In a May 2023 press release, Rothman announced the urgency of Wisconsin’s “War for Talent.” Rothman said UW campuses need funding to educate students to fill necessary jobs like nurses, engineers, teachers, data scientists and entrepreneurs, in order for Wisconsin companies to compete regionally, nationally and globally.

Joers agreed that bringing new talent to Wisconsin is essential to moving forward and keeping up with Wisconsin’s motto, the Wisconsin Idea.

“We really do have to attract the talent that we want to see in the future and we have some incredible students and faculty that are putting together groundbreaking research right here in our state, and we need to support that,” Joers said. “That’s part of the Wisconsin Idea.”

A committee studying the future of the University of Wisconsin System considered recommendations in October that included separating UW-Madison from the UW System, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

Joers said it would likely cost more to separate UW-Madison because it would require duplicating shared services in system administration and on campuses.

“We have something that we can strengthen here in the 13 system campuses,” Joers said. “We just have to put our money where our mouth is and invest responsibly, instead of sitting on this surplus that we’ve been on for a while now.”