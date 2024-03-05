ASM Sustainability food access survey to identify areas for improvement around food access

An Associated Students of Madison Sustainability survey about food access and food insecurity is available to all students through March 22, according to an email sent to University of Wisconsin students. The survey will allow ASM to understand the number of students experiencing food insecurity and use the data to create more resources for students struggling with food access, ASM Sustainability Chair and Food Recovery Network co-president Christina Treacy said.

The survey was sent out March 4 campus-wide and takes no longer than 10 minutes to complete. Results are entirely confidential and anonymous, according to the email from ASM Sustainability.

Treacy identified a close relationship between food waste, food accessibility and a need for local food access organizations to expand their reach.

“I think that we can minimize waste and mitigate food insecurity by devoting more resources in this space and getting more people aware about our efforts,” Treacy said.

To make resources more accessible to students, ASM Sustainability recognized a need for a food access coordinator position to be developed within university administration, Treacy said. ASM Sustainability hopes to see the basic needs resources team, which offers assistance to students with accessing food, housing and insurance, expand to become an office on campus. Student advocacy is a key piece to getting the necessary positions established, according to Treacy.

MENA students celebrate second consecutive Heritage MonthThe second consecutive Middle East North Africa Heritage Month has begun. Themed “MENA in the Modern World,” the month celebrates Read…

ASM Sustainability will present the findings from the survey to university administrators who will decide whether they can create a food access coordinator position.

“We think it is [worthwhile],” Treacy said. “We just want some concrete numbers to back our campaign.”

The survey results allow students to recognize the growing prevalence of food insecurity for students and destigmatize the conversation around food access, according to Treacy.

Initiating conversations about food insecurity, specifically how it stems from the high prices in campus-centered grocery stores, can provide students with an understanding of the issue and the ability to find resources and support if necessary, according to Treacy.

“I think it’s time that more people realize that campus is a food desert for low-income students,” Treacy said.

For students looking to get more involved or gain support with food access, ASM Sustainability’s resource list provides information about various organizations where students can get help or volunteer.