UW-Madison must Improve transfer pathways as MATC enrollment surges amid affordability challenges

Increased enrollment rates at Madison Area Technical College for students under age 22 is a noteworthy development relating to trends of two-year institutions, according to The CapTimes.

This change arises amidst challenges that many two-year branch campuses and community colleges in Wisconsin are facing as their enrollment rates are lowering as many Wisconsin campuses close, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

But it seems that MATC is not struggling with this common issue for a variety of reasons.

With many universities raising tuition costs, students are in desperate need of more affordable educational pathways, according to The CapTimes. MATC offers the golden opportunity to students, and it is no wonder that the college attracts a large student base with its highly affordable tuition.

MATC also offers targeted programs that address the needs of local student markets. The institution offers labor-focused programs that allow students a direct job pathway post graduation, according to The CapTimes. These programs provides for students seeking alternatives to four-year degrees.

The campus’s effort to enhance their student services and boost counseling and advising programs also creates a welcoming environment, according to the article. If students feel they have adequate support in college, they will have greater faith in their ability to succeed.

MATC also does a solid job of promoting their programs to students still in high school and makes them aware of how their program could benefit them post graduation.

These rising rates have important implications for community colleges that are a major pipeline to workforce development. Many students go to community colleges to obtain a college degree that allows for direct transfer into the labor workforce, according to Timely Care. Community colleges are a great, affordable way to not only obtain an affordable education, but also prepare for a labor intensive job.

For the students that don’t want to continue onto the labor workforce immediately and want to get a four year degree, many face obstacles transitioning to an education at UW-Madison, according to the American College Testing (ACT). Whether it is financial support, admittance advising, or other generational transitional assistance, many students become discouraged or don’t even bother.

For UW-Madison, students that want a four year degree present an opportunity for better interconnectedness and relationships with colleges like MATC. As of now, less than 20% of students at colleges like MATC end up transferring into a four-year institution like UW, according to Higher Ed Drive. There is an evident need for a more welcoming environment that encourages these students to transfer in.

To do this, UW needs to do a better job of streamlining the transfer process. Simplifying the process by which community college students can enroll at UW Madison can help students navigate the options available to them. In the same manner, enhancing advising services specific to transfer students can help students better understand degree requirements and resources.

Additionally, if UW-Madison expands its financial aid programs, transfer students who require a more affordable four-year education may have more opportunities to attend. Many students choose to attend community colleges prior to four-year institutions to avoid the great expenses of general education classes, according to Mount Wachusett Community College.

If the UW system was able to expand financial services and advising, students would have an easier time not only enrolling in UW Madison after two years, but may even have the option to be able to be part of the Madison campus for all four years. This would allow them to be part of a spirited community and get a highly esteemed education.

By recognizing the potential talent from nearby colleges and supporting continuing their academic journey, UW-Madison would not only boost its enrollment numbers, but also improve the educational system as a whole.

Sammie Garrity ([email protected]) is a sophomore majoring in journalism and political science.