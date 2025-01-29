Influenza cases, hospitalizations soar at UW

Flu cases and hospitalizations are on the rise among students, according to an article published by UW Health. According to the article, 33% of patients who were tested for influenza tested positive last week. Influenza tends to infect more people between December and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This period is referred to as the virus’s “peak.”

People tend to be in closer proximity to each other in the winter months, which increases chances for respiratory infections to spread, Associate Professor of Infectious Disease Dr. Daniel Shirley said.

“Each year, there’s a respiratory virus season in the winter because everyone is more concentrated inside, meaning they’re closer together,” Shirley said. “Being inside has different airflow, increasing the likelihood of transmission.”

Advertisements

Influenza is spread through droplets that are expelled into the air by coughing, sneezing or even talking, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. These droplets can be inhaled by another person or surfaces can become contaminated with the virus. Both mechanisms serve as modes of transmission for influenza.

UW lecture halls, rec centers and restaurants are all places with close quarters, which is why experts suggest if you’re having flu-like symptoms, you should stay home and rest, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is suggested to abstain from daily activities until 24 hours after being fever-free.

“Influenza can cause other diseases, equating to more hospitalizations,” Shirley said. “This is a problem because hospitals fill up quickly, creating access to care issues.”

If hospitals become overcrowded, not everyone will receive quality treatment and it will take longer to receive care, putting people at higher risk for disease.

People who have autoimmune disorders or chronic health conditions are especially susceptible to influenza and its complications, including pneumonia, sinus infections and even sepsis in extreme cases, according to the CDC. It is important to protect those who are more susceptible to influenza — one way to do this is through vaccination, according to the CDC.

University Health Services offers free flu and COVID-19 vaccines for students. This would help protect those especially vulnerable and reduce the severity of one’s symptoms. UW students should take advantage of the resources available to them and seek medical treatment when feeling ill, along with receiving annual influenza vaccines, Shirley said. Pharmacies like Walgreens also have accessible diagnostic tests for those experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“College students are the highest priority for vaccine rollout,” Shirley said.