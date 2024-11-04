‘Democrats for Trump’ billboard on east side linked to conservative organization

Concerned Americans for America, the group that put up a billboard on the east side of Madison that reads “Democrats for Trump,” is run by a founder who identifies as conservative, according to the organization’s website. The sign is near the intersection of Pennsylvania Ave. and First Street.

The group is in charge of the billboards that have gone up in Madison, Milwaukee, Appleton and Kenosha, according to the Cap Times.

The group’s “2024 Mission” is to elect former President Donald Trump by using political billboards to win 10 electoral votes in Wisconsin and 19 in Pennsylvania, according to the organization’s website. The website claims they have personal ties to and political knowledge about the state of Wisconsin and contributed to the re-election of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) in 2022.

“[We] are confident that we can help deliver a critical victory in 2024 for President Trump in Wisconsin,” the website reads.

The founder of the organization, Terry Capsay, indicated that she has been involved with the Republican Party for several years.

“I spent most of my adult years as an un-engaged “closet conservative” in DemocRAT infested Chicago, but awakened to the importance of political action in 2018, when I volunteered for the Republican Party in Collier County, FL to work to elect Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott,” the website reads.

UW Law professor and free speech expert Anuj Desai said it is unlikely the group could face any legal action, as the advertisement is exercising the group’s First Amendment right.

“A billboard is … pretty well nothing that isn’t going to be protected by the First Amendment,” Desai said. “Even if it is false, in the sense of, none of the people who put the sign up were, in fact, Democrats … there’s nothing to do about that.”

Capsay did not respond to The Badger Herald’s request for comment.