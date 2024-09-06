Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

UPDATED: Madison Police, fire department respond to incident downtown

MPD, Madison Fire Department shut down parts of West Gilman, North Basset and State Street.
by Sami Bitat
September 6, 2024
Blake Thor

Madison Police and Fire Departments have fully shut down areas of West Gilman, North Basset street and State street.

An officer from the Madison Police Department could not confirm or deny to The Badger Herald that there were gunshots on the scene.

MPD are turning residents of the area away and telling to them to return at approximately 1:00 a.m.

A Madison paramedic and ambulance team is present on the scene.

Madison police have detained persons of interest and an investigation is ongoing, according to an MPD incident report. The incident occurred at 10:38 p.m., according to the report.

This is an active and ongoing story. This article will be updated with developments.

 

Donate to The Badger Herald