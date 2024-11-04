Wisconsin Union hosts Thanksgiving to-go meals

The Wisconsin Union is hosting Thanksgiving To Go meals that can be ordered daily from Nov. 1–19. Meals will then be available for pickup Nov. 27.

All university and non-affiliated personnel can order a group meal for six or an individual meal with turkey, ham and vegetarian options, according to the Wisconsin Union Website. Six-person meals cost $175 and individual meals cost $18. People can also purchase additional sides and desserts when ordering meals.

The Wisconsin Union team was an early adopter of the heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meal trend, beginning to offer Thanksgiving meals to go in 2004, according to Public Relations and Communications Officer Shauna Breneman. Other stores and restaurants — including Costco, Sam’s Club and Target — have also offered patrons the option to buy pre-made Thanksgiving meals.

Wisconsin Union Thanksgiving To Go meal totals have stayed relatively consistent in recent years with around 700 orders, except for a meal total of around 500 in 2021, Breneman said.

The Wisconsin Union has in-house chefs and a dining support team working to ensure quality and consistency in Wisconsin Union dining experiences, Breneman said. The Wisconsin Union catering team also offers catering services most of the year for Wisconsin Union-run spaces, catering delivery orders and pick-up orders.

Catering purchases, such as Thanksgiving To Go, can aid the union with student leadership opportunities and stipends, Breneman said.

As a nonprofit organization, the Wisconsin Union continues its work to provide dining and gathering spaces, events, activities and student leadership opportunities, some of which include academic stipends, according to Breneman.

This year the Wisconsin Union is also hosting UW-Madison Student Friendsgiving on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and currently enrolled UW-Madison students can purchase tickets to the Student Friendsgiving meal through Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. or while ticket supplies are available, according to the Wisconsin Union Website.

The Friendsgiving will include popular Wisconsin Union Thanksgiving meal items, such as sliced turkey, butternut squash lasagna, sage stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy and pie. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meal options are available as well. The event will also have activities, including making cards for students staying in town during the Thanksgiving holiday.

UW-Madison Student Friendsgiving is only open to UW-Madison students, while Thanksgiving To Go ordering is also available to those with no university affiliation.

All are welcome to place an online order through Nov. 19 at 9 a.m., or while supplies last at the Wisconsin Union website.