Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Parkinson’s research breakthrough goes to human trials

A new method of treating Parkinson’s disease passed non-human trials at UW-Madison
by Kiran Mistry
October 2, 2024
Eddie Kustner
The Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 9, 2022.

University of Wisconsin researchers opened a new path to curing Parkinson’s disease through grafting brain cells into the brains of macaque monkeys. The research, conducted at the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center, aimed to see if this method could work with humans.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease caused by the death of neurons in an area of the brain called the basal ganglia, which is responsible for movement. It is not known what causes these cells to die, but the symptoms are dramatic. Motor control deteriorates as more cells die and tremors emerge across the body.

Treatments for Parkinson’s disease come with undesirable side effects and decreased effectiveness after extended use. Scientists hope this method can minimize the complications and provide long-lasting results.

Advertisements

The specific treatment tested was a type of cell therapy where a patient’s cells are removed, grown in a lab and then re-injected into the patient. The cells injected are dopaminergic neuronal progenitor cells, a type of stem cell which develops into the neurons killed during the disease.

The trial on monkeys was directed by medical physics professor Dr. Marina Emborg on behalf of Aspen Neuroscience, a California-based company focused on stem cell research and Parkinson’s disease.

Emborg led research with stem cell researcher at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Dr. Su-Chun Zhang in 2021 that showed successful treatment of rhesus monkeys with Parkinsonian symptoms through creating stem cells from the monkeys own cells. The new study focused on proving human stem cells could be delivered and live, a revised procedure for delivering the cells and proving the procedure was safe.

Emborg said the level of collaboration across institutions and UW was what allowed the trial to proceed as well as it did.

“It’s one of the few places in this world that you can do this kind of research, at University of Wisconsin,” Emborg said.

As a result of the trial Aspen went forward with human trials, with their first patient receiving treatment earlier this year in April.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Science News
Lab materials. April 13, 2021.
What scientists get wrong about 'anti-science'
Badger Herald archival photo of solar panels. April 21, 2016.
Clean energy study brings attention to Native American reservation economies
Sustain-a-Bash showcase on Gordon Lawn. September 27, 2024.
UW Office of Sustainability celebrates 11th annual Sustain-a-Bash
Badger Herald archival photo of Lake Mendota. Feb. 12, 2024.
Trout Lake Station: over a century of limnology research and environmental conservation
September 10, 2024.
Chancellor, UW researchers welcome Sokaogon Chippewa Tribal Council
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. February 23, 2021.
Researcher presents work targeting proteins to halt cancer growth, spread
Donate to The Badger Herald