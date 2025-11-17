Volleyball: Colyer catches fire in Champaign

The No. 11 University of Wisconsin Badgers (20-4, 13-3 Big Ten) swept the unranked Fighting Illini (13-12, 8-8 Big Ten), to extend the Badger win streak to five straight games.

Before heading down to Champaign, IL, the Badgers left their mark in Michigan, defeating the Michigan State Spartans in three sets. Wisconsin racked up 51 kills, to gain a team hitting percentage of .398%, stomping the Spartans who totaled 35 kills and a hitting percentage of .189%.

With their heads held high, Wisconsin was ready to dominate in Illinois and the power they brought to Huff Hall showed.

Once again, the Badgers started hot, with the first three points earned by senior outside Mimi Colyer, putting down three simultaneous kills, all assisted by sophomore setter Charlie Fuerbringer. Fuerbringer returned to the court against Indiana for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in early October.

Advertisements

Colyer, once again dominated the net, totaling 24 kills and tallying up a hitting percentage of .321%.

The Fighting Illini had their fair share of kills as well, redshirt sophomore outside Taylor de Boer had three kills in the first set. While Illinois fought hard, Wisconsin remained on top. The Badgers claimed the first set 35-33 against the Illini, ending the set with an error from Illinois senior Averie Hernandez.

With Wisconsin up one set, Illinois knew they needed to step up their game.

Beginning the second set, Colyer put down a kill to set the score 1-1. As the set went on the Badgers brick wall progressed. Wisconsin had five blocks shutting down the Illini front row. Fuerbringer held strong hands at the net, as well as redshirt senior middle Alicia Andrews and redshirt sophomore outside Grace Egan.

Wisconsin went on a 5-0 scoring run to shut Illinois down to end the second set 25-15.

Heading into the third set, Wisconsin knew they had this match in their pocket, or so they thought.

Once again, the third set started off with a Badger kill from Colyer, assisted by Fuerbringer. Immediately afterwards, Illinois returned the favor with a kill from sophomore right-side Auburn Tomkinson, assisted by junior setter Kenna Phelan.

Though Illinois put up a good fight, the Badger front row was too powerful.

Wisconsin ended the third set with a block by Andrews and Fuerbringer to set the score at 25-23, setting the Badgers over the Fighting Illini 3-0.

The Badgers are set to face No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers back at the UW Fieldhouse Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Since 2009, the Badgers have remained on top with an overall record of 17-9, having just a one game win streak.