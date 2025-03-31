Men’s Basketball: Former top Wisconsin recruit Daniel Freitag enters transfer portal

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball freshman guard Daniel Freitag entered the transfer portal Monday morning.

The former 4-star recruit appeared in only 14 games for the Badgers this season after being Wisconsin’s top recruit in 2024.

He is the first player from the Badgers 2024-25 roster to enter the transfer portal after a season full of team success, though the guard’s contribution to the success on the court was limited.

Freitag, a native of Bloomington, Minn., was not an extremely sought-after recruit by top programs but was supposed to be an impact player for the squad this season, with some thinking he would have a chance at the starting point guard position.

The 6-foot-2 freshman only averaged 0.1 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists on 9.1% shooting from the field, though he only appeared in 2.2 minutes per game in the dying moments where the outcome was all but decided.

Despite playing a minimal role in the on-court action, Freitag was often passionately cheering on his teammates from the sideline, exuberantly celebrating big shots.

Freitag expressed his gratitude to the university, the team and the fans in a post on his personal X account Monday morning.

The Badgers will likely be big spenders in the transfer portal in the coming weeks, as key players Steven Crowl, Max Klesmit, Kamari McGee, Carter Gilmore, Markus Ilver and First Team All-Big Ten guard John Tonje are all graduating this spring.