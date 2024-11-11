Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin triumphs over Montana State behind Klesmit’s big night

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) continued their five-game homestand, securing a 79-67 victory over Montana State Thursday, November 7. The win marked another solid performance for head coach Greg Gard’s squad as they continue to improve early in the season.

Key Performers

Senior guard Max Klesmit led the Badgers with a stellar performance, dropping 26 points and grabbing two steals. He was lethal from beyond the arc, shooting 6-for-11 from three-point range and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Sophomore John Blackwell added 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, while senior John Tonje contributed 13 points and four rebounds.

Although senior Steven Crowl had a quiet scoring night with just six points, he chipped in four rebounds and four assists. Freshman Nolan Winter also played a key role, finishing with six points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal. Kamari McGee continued to be a spark off the bench, adding 11 points, three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes.

First Half

The Badgers started the game with the same lineup as their previous outings, and it was Crowl who got things rolling with an emphatic dunk assisted by Winter. Despite some early offensive struggles, the Badgers picked up momentum behind the hot shooting of Klesmit and solid play from Blackwell. Klesmit tied the game at 13 with a step-back three, and Crowl’s passing out of the post led to easy baskets for McGee and Klesmit from beyond the arc.

At halftime, Wisconsin led Montana State 39-33, shooting 42.3% from the field and 50% from three-point range. Montana State kept the game close with their own impressive three-point shooting, but the Badgers’ defense stepped up toward the end of the half.

Second Half

Wisconsin opened the second half strong with a highlight-reel dunk by Winter, assisted by Blackwell. Klesmit continued his scoring tear, hitting several big shots, including back-to-back threes that pushed the Badgers’ lead to 12. McGee’s aggressive drives and Blackwell’s playmaking opened up more opportunities for Wisconsin as they built their lead.

The turning point came with just under two minutes left when Blackwell drilled a three to extend the lead to 13 points, followed by a dagger three from Klesmit that sealed the game.

Final Score: Wisconsin 79, Montana State 67.

Postgame Reactions

Coach Gard praised his team’s resilience, singling out McGee’s performance in particular.

“It was a good win against a good team. I liked our maturity down the stretch,” Gard said. “Kamari understands the importance of pace. You are seeing the evolution and the maturity.”

Klesmit, who had struggled with his shooting in recent games, was relieved to see shots fall early.

“It feels good to see some threes go in. I don’t get too down if I’m not hitting earlier,” Klesmit said. “Basketball is like golf — shooters shoot.”

John Blackwell highlighted McGee’s impact, calling him a spark plug off the bench and crediting the team’s balance in attacking both from three-point range and getting to the free-throw line.

The Badgers will welcome Appalachian State Sunday, November 10, with tip-off scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Kohl Center.