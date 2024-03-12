Men’s Basketball: Badgers hang with No. 3 Purdue, cannot overcome shooting woes

After a double-digit win over Rutgers University Thursday, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team took another step down in their forgettable February, going toe-to-toe with Purdue University — who finished the season a perfect 16-0 at home — at Mackey Arena. With the 78-70 loss, the Badgers will own the No. 5 seed and a single bye for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis.

Though UW led for just 18 seconds Sunday, they stuck around and had an opportunity to push for the win — getting the difference to five points with five minutes to play despite having several players in foul trouble and struggling mightily from beyond the arc.

But they were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Following the five minute-mark, Purdue stepped on the gas and went on a 10-2 run — dashing UW’s upset hopes.

Prior to a pair of triples made in the final minute, the Badgers went 3-for-22 from beyond the arc, most of which were open looks. On the other side, Purdue knocked down nine of their 18 3-point attempts.

UW had troubles containing Zach Edey — who finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds (eight offensive) and three blocks — as forward Steven Crowl fouled out in just 21 minutes and didn’t score. Forward Nolan Winter also was thrust into foul trouble — committing four penalties in his 13 minutes on the floor.

After suffering a lower body injury in Thursday’s win over Rutgers, guard Max Klesmit suited up and started Sunday. Unfortunately for the Badgers, he played just 17 total minutes after picking up two fouls in five minutes of first-half action.

Guard John Blackwell stepped up in Klesmit’s place, playing a season-high 28 minutes and delivering a team-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Twelve of Blackwell’s points came in the second half—including a five minute stretch where he was the only Badger to score, single-handedly keeping the deficit within two possessions.

Behind Blackwell, guard AJ Storr and forward Tyler Wahl each totaled 17 points. On top of his point total, Wahl pulled down 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the year and tied his season high of five assists—which coincidentally also came against Purdue.

Though point guard Chucky Hepburn struggled to find his rhythm offensively (1-for-7 FG, 0-for-4 3Pt, one assist), he neutralized Purdue point guard Braden Smith as a scorer—limiting the sophomore to 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting. But Smith punished Wisconsin as a facilitator — doling out 10 assists with just two turnovers.

UW stumbled out of the gates, starting 2-of-11 from the field during the Boilermakers 12-4 opening run. Edey dominated the glass early on — corralling five offensive rebounds in the first 10 minutes of action—which turned into five Purdue points and aided in building a 12-point lead for the Boilermakers.

Despite their early lead, Purdue couldn’t contain Storr, as he accounted for 13 of the Badgers’ first 23 points and showed no hesitancy to go right at Edey in the paint. Even with Storr’s outburst, UW entered halftime down 11 after allowing the Boilermakers to shoot 54 percent from the field.

Coming out of the break, the Badgers hit their offensive stride, starting the second half 9-for-13 from the field and trimming the deficit to four with 12 minutes left. UW was relentless in attacking the rim and was rewarded with drawing Fletcher Loyer’s and Edey’s third personal fouls by the 12 minute mark and forcing them off the floor for portions of the half.

While UW threatened to take the lead several times down the stretch, Purdue continually answered with baskets of their own — including making five of their final eight 3-point attempts — and never let the difference come to fewer than four as they held the Badgers at bay.

As the No. 5 seed for the Big Ten Tournament, UW will play the winner of No. 12 University of Maryland and No. 13 Rutgers on Thursday afternoon and with a victory, would play No. 4 Northwestern on Friday.