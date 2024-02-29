Golf: Teams shine, bring record-breaking performances

This past weekend, University of Wisconsin men’s and women’s golf competed at invitationals and placed exceptionally well.

Out in Richmond Hill, Georgia, the men’s golf team brought home their first tournament title of the 2024 season. This exceptional finish, highlighted by senior Cameron Huss’ career-best showing, finishing 15-under par with a career low 54-hole score of 201 (69-66-66), led the team to finish 24-under par at The Ford Field & River Club. Huss’ accomplishment ranks second in program history, one stroke above 2019 Hall of Famer Ben Walter, who shot a 200.

Golf: Previewing latter half of season for Wisconsin’s golf programsThe golf season is underway for the University of Wisconsin men’s and women’s golf teams. As the teams continue their Read…

Over in Peoria, Arizona, the women’s golf team finished the tournament in third place at 34-under par. The 2024 Westbrook Invitational saw the Badgers set three team program records as well as junior Chloe Chan securing first place. Chan’s performance to earn first place at 14-under par set a new 54-hole school record for individual performance, with a 202 (66-71-65). Moving up the ranks, Chan passed Badger alum Gabby Curtis’ 2018 record of 209 (67-74-68). The second Badger to ever win the Westbrook Invitational, Chan joins the ranks of Brooke Ferrell, who earned first place in 2016 (71-71-69).

Zooming out, the women’s golf team hit a new milestone, as they shot an 18-hole school record — 270 — as well as a 36-hole school record. To cap off the already-accomplishment-ridden weekend, the team finished with a 36-hole record (546) for the Westbrook tournament, breaking the Mississippi State record.