Women’s Soccer: Emma Jaskaniec’s legacy of leadership, resilience, excellence

From the moment she stepped onto the soccer field, Emma Jaskaniec knew she was destined for greatness. Raised in a family deeply rooted in Badger pride, a fourth-generation Badger to be exact, Jaskaniec’s journey from a determined young girl to a college soccer sensation has been nothing short of remarkable.

Early dreams and commitment to Wisconsin

As early as fourth or fifth grade, Jaskaniec set her sights on playing college soccer.

“My mom always tells me the story that when I was, I think it was in like fourth or fifth grade maybe even younger than that,” Jaskaniec told Women’s Sports Exchange in 2022. “And I was like, ‘Do I just tell the college coaches that I want a scholarship?’ And she goes, ‘Yeah Emma, you do that.’”

With unwavering determination, she committed to the University of Wisconsin at the age of 14 according to Women’s Sports Exchange — marking the beginning of a journey that would see her become a vital force for the Badgers.

“Looking back on it, I’m so thankful I did, because this place is amazing, and the people and just the experiences I’ve had here have been, like, unreal,” Jaskaniec said.

Freshman impact and Big Ten glory

Joining the Badgers in 2019, Jaskaniec wasted no time making her mark. Starting 21 out of 22 games in her freshman season, she showcased her goal-scoring prowess with two game-winners. Her contributions were instrumental in the Badgers’ clinch of the Big Ten regular-season title, a moment etched in Jaskaniec’s memory as “ … the coolest experience I’ve ever had. But when we won the Big Ten, it wasn’t like a game that we won, it was kind of just good overall [season].”

Sophomore triumphs and overcoming challenges

Jaskaniec faced unique challenges in her sophomore season, with the COVID-19 pandemic altering the course of the games. Despite the hurdles, she started every match, playing a key role in the Badgers’ journey to the Big Ten championship game. In a semifinal against Rutgers, Jaskaniec’s goal in the final minutes sent the game into overtime, showcasing her clutch performances.

“And so with about, three minutes left in the game, we took a corner kick.” Jaskaniec recalled in her 2022 interview. “And somehow, it literally just ended up at my foot. And I was inside the box. I just turned it, I don’t even remember, it’s a blur, but I just remember hitting as hard as I could and it upper 90’ed into the goal. It was crazy. Like, everybody went insane. And then we ended up winning the game 2–1 and going to the championship.”

Despite the team’s defeat against Iowa, the narrative continued to unfold. The Badgers’ journey back to the final underscored the pivotal role Jaskaniec plays in the team’s success. This was evident to fans throughout the 2021 season, where Jaskaniec consistently featured in every game, accumulating an impressive 2,077 minutes on the field. Leading the team with nine goals and four assists, Jaskaniec showcased her instrumental contribution to the Badgers’ overall performance.

Senior year and unfortunate ending

Approaching her senior year, Jaskaniec set out to make it a memorable one. Despite a season-ending injury, she secured the title of the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, underlining her exceptional contributions. The team struggled in her absence, emphasizing her irreplaceable role both in scoring and lifting the team’s spirits.

NWSL Draft and continued success

Jaskaniec’s journey doesn’t end with her college career. The Utah Royals recognized her talents, selecting her in the National Women’s Soccer Leauge Draft. Her accomplishments at Wisconsin, including being named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, position her as a promising talent at the professional level.

Forever a Badger legend

Jaskaniec’s impact extends beyond her goal-scoring abilities. Her versatility on the field is evident as she seamlessly transitions from an attacking midfielder to a defensive stalwart. The switch to a 3-5-2 formation in her senior season demonstrated her adaptability and strategic mindset, contributing to the team’s offensive success.

On and off the pitch, Jaskaniec exudes passion and energy, making her the heartbeat of the Wisconsin side. Whether scoring goals or setting up teammates, Jaskaniec’s attitude and work ethic have become synonymous with Wisconsin’s soccer spirit.

Beyond statistics and accolades, Jaskaniec leaves behind a legacy of leadership, positivity and hard work. Her connection with teammates, evident in her dedication to making the season special, speaks volumes about the impact she had both as a player and a person.

As Jaskaniec steps into the next chapter of her soccer career, her time at Wisconsin will be remembered as a saga of triumphs, setbacks and unwavering commitment. Her impact on and off the field has left an indelible mark on the Wisconsin soccer program, solidifying her status as a Badger legend.