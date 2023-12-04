Clash of titans: Wisconsin set to face LSU Tigers in ReliaQuest Bowl

The University of Wisconsin football team is gearing up for an exciting showdown against No. 13 Louisiana State University in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024. This highly anticipated matchup will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, marking the Badgers’ return to the postseason spectacle formerly known as the Outback Bowl.

Season recap

For LSU, the 2023 season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. With a commendable 9-3 record, Tigers’ head coach Brian Kelly is leading the purple and gold in pursuit of back-to-back 10-win seasons. The ReliaQuest Bowl will serve as the ultimate challenge for LSU to cap off its tumultuous year on a high note.

On the other side, the Wisconsin Badgers had a shaky season under first-year coach Luke Fickell, and they concluded their season with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-4 standing in the Big Ten.

Despite falling short of a New Year’s Six Bowl, the Badgers secured a spot in the ReliaQuest Bowl, offering them a chance to showcase their resilience and talent on the national stage.

Football: Allen declares for 2024 NFL Draft after three-year career at WisconsinBraelon Allen, star running back at the University of Wisconsin, has declared for the 2024 NFL draft. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Read…

Key matchup: Malik Nabers’ pursuit of history

LSU’s standout wide receiver, Malik Nabers, enters the ReliaQuest Bowl just 22 yards away from breaking the program’s all-time receiving yards record, according to Yahoo! Sports.

A Biletnikoff Finalist, Nabers is determined to etch his name in LSU history by surpassing the 3,001 yards mark set by the legendary Josh Reed over 20 years ago.

Nabers has already proven himself as one of the greatest wideouts in LSU history and the ReliaQuest Bowl provides him with a platform to further solidify his legacy in Baton Rouge. His determination to break the receiving yards record adds an extra layer of excitement to an already highly anticipated matchup.

Historical Context

The ReliaQuest Bowl will mark LSU’s first return to the Tampa postseason game since their 21–14 victory over Iowa in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Badgers have a more recent memory of the Outback Bowl, claiming an overtime triumph over Auburn in 2015. Wisconsin aims for their second-straight victory against LSU, having previously defeated the Tigers at Lambeau Field to kick off the 2016 season.

Conclusion

As the Wisconsin Badgers prepare to face the LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl, fans are in for a treat with the clash of these two powerhouse programs.

The backdrop of Nabers’ pursuit of history adds an intriguing element to the game, making it a must-watch for college football enthusiasts.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and the game will be televised live on ESPN2, promising an exhilarating start to the new year for football fans nationwide.