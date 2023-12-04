Badgers stun No. 3 Marquette, claim third straight victory over Golden Eagles

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball notched their fifth consecutive victory and improved to 6-2 on the year after taking down Marquette 75–64 at the Kohl Center.

They were fueled by Max Klesmit, who poured in 21 first half points en route to a Wisconsin career high in the category.

The Badgers never trailed in the contest and dominated the glass, out-rebounding Marquette 38–23 and earning a 16-point advantage in second chance opportunities.

Despite ranking 323rd of 361 Division I teams in rebounding margin (-3.3) last season, the Badgers sit at 63rd through eight contests (+6.3) and improved to 5-0 in 2023 when winning the rebound battle.

Once a weakness of this core, it appears UW could be turning the corner in the rebounding department.

“I think this group has found the offensive rebounding,” head coach Greg Gard said postgame. “They’ve been opportunistic and more aggressive at going for [offensive rebounds].”

The high-intensity rivalry resulted in a physical brand of basketball and produced more fouls (23) than made field goals (22) in the first half. Gard’s group continued to improve at the charity stripe, connecting on 17 of their 19 attempts from the line in the opening period.

Carrying just a two-point lead into the under 12 media timeout, the Badgers pounced on the Golden Eagles and went on a 23–10 run to claim a 15-point advantage — their largest of the day — with three minutes to play. The Badgers’ run came despite UW’s leading forward Tyler Wahl missing the final 8:44 of the first half with a pair of fouls.

Wahl praises the ability of players like Carter Gilmore and Markus Ilver to step up during his absence, showcasing the depth and versatility of the roster.

“It shows that every guy on the team really has no fear,” Wahl said after the game. “It’s not really going out there looking for points, they want to get time and just help the team out. You saw that today.”

Marquette’s elite backcourt players Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones pushed back in the final 90 seconds, with Kolek finding Jones for a pair of three-pointers to bring the score to 46–33 entering the break.

Wisconsin’s 46 first-half points marked the most points Marquette has allowed in a half this season, while it was the Badgers’ third 45-plus point period of the campaign, matching their total from a season ago.

Facing its largest halftime deficit of 2023, Marquette roared back early in the second, pressuring the Badgers for 90 feet and enforcing their will on defense. The Golden Eagles forced four turnovers in the first five minutes of the period and leapt out to an 11–2 run to bring the difference to one.

Gard’s group adapted to the high-effort defense of Marquette and answered with their own 13–4 run that was capped off with a thunderous one-dunk by AJ Storr, bringing the Badgers lead back to double-digits with 5:37 to play.

The rim-rocking slam provided the Badgers with enough momentum to close the contest. The cardinal and white closed with a 75–64 victory and improved to 3-0 against Marquette under head coach Shaka Smart.

Klesmit’s 21 points were a game high, while Steven Crowl (16 points, eight rebounds) and Wahl (10 points, seven rebounds) flirted with double-doubles. Jones led the way for Marquette with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting while standout center Oso Ighodaro was held to just five points in 37 minutes.

Riding the high of upsetting the No. 3 ranked team in the nation, Wisconsin will have to keep their celebrations brief with matchups against Michigan State on Tuesday and Arizona on Saturday — both coming on the road.