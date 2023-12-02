Volleyball: Wisconsin advances to Sweet 16 behind Smrek’s 15 kills

Following an impressive win versus Jackson State University on Thursday, the University of Wisconsin’s volleyball team secured their second sweep of the NCAA Tournament versus the University of Miami to advance to the Sweet 16.

Miami came out fast and aggressive in the first set jumping out to a 14-9 lead. Despite this, UW was able to fight back and never let the set get away from them.

A kill by outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara helped the Badgers pull within one before five consecutive points by Wisconsin helped them begin to separate from Miami. Outside hitter Sarah Franklin had the final kill to secure the first set for the Badgers 25-23.

UW’s ability to stay locked in and pull out a set Miami seemed to have control over showed why the Badgers are one of the favorites to win it all.

UW kept their momentum from the first set to win the second set easily. Outside hitter Anna Smrek’s four kills down the stretch helped the Badgers close the set on a 12-2 run to win 25-15.

The third set was much the same with Wisconsin jumping out to a 16-9 lead off of multiple blocks and an ace by middle blocker CC Crawford. Two kills by Smrek down the stretch helped the Badgers expand their lead 24-15 before a kill by Franklin won the match 25-17.

“We did a really good job of learning as we were going through the match of getting stronger,” UW head coach Kelly Sheffield said after the match.

Smrek’s 15 kills led the Badgers — followed by Franklin with 13, and Thomas-Ailara with 10. Setter MJ Hammill had a season-high 26 assists, complemented by setter Izzy Ashburn with 11.

Wisconsin hit .316 while holding Miami to a .171 percentage. The Hurricanes’ star freshman Grace Lopez led her team with 15 kills.

“I think we practice for big moments,” Smrek said about her team’s performance after the match. “We’re coming out confident and taking courageous swings, it’s how we train, and the mentality we bring into the match. We’re confident in ourselves and what happens when we stick together. It carries us through and that’s what’s giving us another opportunity in this tournament.”

The No. 1 seeded Badgers look to keep their championship hopes alive versus No. 5 seed Penn State University Dec. 7 in a highly anticipated match at the UW Field House.