Volleyball: Breathtaking showdown leads to Purdue’s triumph over Wisconsin in five-set battle

In a thrilling clash between the University of Wisconsin and Purdue University women’s volleyball teams, the Boilermakers emerged victorious in a hard-fought five-set battle.

Despite an initial 6–0 setback in the first set, UW mounted a comeback, led by outside hitter Sarah Franklin’s impressive eight kills, ultimately clinching the set 25–22. The tables turned in the second set, with Purdue securing a 25–19 win after a strong start by the Badgers.

The third set unfolded as a neck-and-neck struggle, with Purdue gaining momentum to take a 2–1 lead in the match. UW — spurred by outside hitter Devyn Robinson’s standout performance with six kills — dominated the fourth set with a commanding 25–12 victory, forcing a decisive fifth set.

The Boilermakers built a substantial lead in the final set, but UW fought back to even the score at 12–12. In a tense conclusion, Purdue managed to secure the set 16–14, clinching the match.

Individual highlights included Franklin’s career-high 28 kills for UW and Eva Hudson’s outstanding 30 kills for Purdue. Franklin — along with middle blocker Carter Booth and outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara — played pivotal roles in the Badgers’ offensive efforts. The match showcased intense blocking, with Purdue besting UW 12–10 in the category. It was a departure from UW’s usual dominance in this aspect of the game during the season.

Despite missing outside hitter Anna Smrek, UW remained a formidable opponent. The loss marked Wisconsin’s third in league play, potentially impacting their pursuit of a fifth consecutive conference title. The victory held significance for Purdue, solidifying their position in the Big Ten and improving their chances of hosting the NCAA Tournament’s initial rounds.

Hudson’s exceptional performance, complemented by contributions from Raven Colvin, Chloe Chicoine and Taylor Anderson, played a crucial role in the Boilermakers’ success. The win marked Purdue’s sixth of the season against a ranked team.

The win not only showcased Purdue’s prowess on the court but also set the stage for an exciting postseason ahead.

UW bounced back two days later against Indiana University, claiming a 3–0 sweep over the Hoosiers in Bloomington. Smrek made her return to the team and did not waste any time, accumulating 10 kills and five blocks.

While the No. 1 ranked University of Nebraska took home the Big Ten Championship, the Badgers look to split the season series with the Cornhuskers Nov. 24 at the UW Field House. UW will then wrap up the season against the University of Iowa the following day to conclude the 2023 campaign.