Men’s Hockey: Wisconsin settles for Icebreaker split in WCHA reunion tournament

The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team split a pair of games last weekend in the Icebreaker Tournament — earning a second place finish in the four-team field.

After shutting out Augustana University in the opening two games of the season, UW got their first real tests last weekend, which yielded mixed results. In the tournament, the Badgers (3-1-0) reunited with a couple of old WCHA rivals in Bemidji State University and the University of North Dakota. Wisconsin defeated Bemidji State on Friday night in overtime before falling to North Dakota 2–0 the following night.

Here’s how it all went down.

Game one: Wisconsin 4, Bemidji State 3

The Badgers traveled to Bemidji, Minnesota, with revenge on their mind — after all, the Beavers (1-1-0) were the team to take out Wisconsin the last time they made the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

The cardinal and white were most certainly the better team, outshooting Bemidji State 62–19 — their highest shots on goal total since 2010 when they had 62 against Michigan Tech — but they had to sweat it out in the end.

UW struck first, thanks to freshman Joe Palodichuk, just 2:08 into the game during 4-on-4 hockey. But, in what would become a theme for the game, the Beavers would respond with Mitch Wolfe slipping one past Badgers’ goalkeeper Kyle McClellan to even things up at one. That’s how the first period would end.

In the second, UW snagged the lead back on Cruz Lucius’ first goal of the season off of a big rebound spat out by Beavers goalie Mattias Sholl. However, similar to before, Bemidji State would respond. The Beavers netted the tying goal just 2:08 later with a power play marker to bring another tied score into the locker room.

Despite the ridiculous UW shot advantage, in the third period, it was Bemidji State who would get their first lead on a goal from Jackson Jutting. But the Badgers had a response with a power play goal of their own, the first for Minnesota State transfer Simon Tassy as a Badger.

Later in the third, Lucius thought he had the go-ahead goal, but it got called back for goalie interference. Regulation would come to a close with the score tied at three.

Once overtime began, the Badgers didn’t help themselves out, with defenseman Ben Dexheimer taking a penalty 1:10 into the extra session. But, UW was able to kill it off. Then, the hockey gods repaid Lucius for the goal that was taken from him before.

With under a minute to play, Lucius caught a stretch pass from Mathieu De St. Phalle and was off to the races. Sholl made the initial save but the Badgers leading scorer from last year made no mistake on the ensuing rebound, giving the Badgers the 4–3 overtime win and their first 3-0 start in 19 years.

Game two: Wisconsin 0, North Dakota 2

The stiffer test came on the tournament’s second night, against U.S. College Hockey Online’s seventh-ranked team, North Dakota (2-0-0). The Badgers played well, but their undefeated start to the year came to a close at the hands of the Fighting Hawks, who improved to 11-1-2 against the Badgers in the last 14 games between the two teams.

The first period was tightly contested until the Badgers got a power play. They didn’t score, but North Dakota did, with Lindenwood transfer Hunter Johannes getting his second shorthanded goal in as many games with 6:47 left in the first period. North Dakota would take that 1–0 advantage into the locker room after one.

The Fighting Hawks would add one more in the second period after Riese Gaber, left unmarked out front, flipped a backhand past McClellan.

The Badgers, despite outshooting the Hawks 28-27 for the game and hitting four posts, could not solve North Dakota goalkeeper Ludvig Persson and would settle for the 2–0 defeat, giving North Dakota the Icebreaker crown after they defeated Army University the night before.

A brutal stretch of eight straight against current top-20 teams in the nation begins this week with a trip to Houghton to take on No. 9 Michigan Tech University. Game one is on Friday at 6 p.m. and game two is Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.

Stars of the weekend

Cruz Lucius. Lucius’ two goals against Bemidji State, including the winner in overtime, gave the Badgers a win they desperately needed, considering the wide shots on goal margin. Mathieu De St. Phalle. De St. Phalle had two assists against the Beavers, including the pass that sent Lucius in alone in overtime. Joe Palodichuk. Palodichuk got the scoring started on Friday against BSU and wasn’t on the ice for a goal against in the battle with North Dakota.

Up next

