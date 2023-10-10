Football: Big Ten unveils conference schedule through 2028

Following recent conference realignments across the nation, the Big Ten revealed its inter-conference football matchups Thursday, Oct. 5.

Luke Fickell and the University of Wisconsin will welcome a collection of the most renowned programs to Camp Randall over the next five seasons.

“Camp Randall Stadium is going to host some of college football’s great brand names over the next five years and all of us here at UW Athletics could not be more excited,” Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh told the University of Wisconsin Athletics. “Wisconsin is in the right place at the right time. We are here to compete for championships against the best that college football has to offer.”

Dan Lanning’s University of Oregon, now captained by NFL-bound Bo Nix, will venture to Madison next season for the programs’ first regular season contest in 23 years. To the Badger faithful’s chagrin, the last time UW faced Nike’s neighbor was in Pasadena, when Justin Herbert reached the end zone three times with his legs in the 2020 Rose Bowl.

In 2025, the Badgers will welcome Kalen DeBoer’s University of Washington for the Huskies’ first taste of Madison in 57 years. Michael Penix Jr., Washington’s superstar southpaw, will likely land atop the doorstep of a desperate professional franchise in next spring’s draft, but UW will certainly anticipate a flashy offensive scheme from the purple and gold in 2025.

One of the most storied programs across the collegiate landscape will travel nearly 2,000 miles in 2026 to suit up against Wisconsin for the ninth all-time meeting between the two institutions. Next season, however, Lincoln Riley’s University of Southern California, now anchored by Heisman trophy quarterback Caleb Williams, will look to avenge its 2015 Holiday Bowl blunder in Los Angeles.

Wisconsin will also journey west to the University of California–Los Angeles in 2026 before hosting the Bruins in 2027. The Badgers own three consecutive bowl victories over UCLA, including the legendary 1999 Rose Bowl in which UW Athletic Hall of Famer Ron Dayne accounted for 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Outside its fresh conference foes, Nick Saban’s University of Alabama Crimson Tide are the winners of 18 titles, including six national championships since 2009.

Penn State University, Ohio State University, Michigan State University and Michigan University will also play the Badgers over the next five seasons.

With expectation and excitement bubbling each day around Luke Fickell’s platoon, UW will aim to dethrone college football’s elite before one of the nation’s most passionate fan bases through 2028.

Buckle up, Madison. This should be fun.