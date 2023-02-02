The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team (7-16, 2-9) lost their second straight Big Ten Conference game to No. 10 Ohio State (20-3, 9-3), 90-67, Feb. 1 at the Kohl Center.

Ohio State orchestrated a 15-3 scoring spurt with four minutes remaining in the first quarter which was enough to establish a sizable 29-14 edge after the opening frame. The Badgers outscored Ohio State in the second quarter 20-10, utilizing fifth-year guard Avery LaBarbera and freshman forward Serah Williams. The tandem accounted for 14 of Wisconsin’s 20 points in the second quarter.

Wisconsin cut an 11-point halftime deficit to one, off a Brooke Schramek 3-pointer, with six minutes remaining in the third period, but the Badgers were unable to close the gap and allowed the Buckeye advantage to balloon to 13 after 30 minutes.

Ohio State outscored the Badgers 20-10 in the closing quarter, converting five of their last six field goals and putting together a 6-0 run over the final three minutes to win by 23 points. Wisconsin struggled in the fourth quarter, shooting 28.6% from the field and going 0-5 from deep in the last period.

Five Wisconsin athletes to watch during 2023 spring semesterStudents at the University of Wisconsin only returned to classes Jan. 24, but Badger athletes were already long underway in Read…

Ohio State utilized a full-court press to throw Wisconsin off balance early in the contest, and this scheme caused the Badgers to commit 14 turnovers in the first half. The Buckeyes’ defense gained nine steals and took advantage of Wisconsin’s 21 total turnovers for 24 points. Turnovers continue to be a problem for the Badgers. In three of their last four contests, Moseley’s group committed north of 20 turnovers.

Despite the loss, Wisconsin continued to improve on rebounding, securing 31 total rebounds. The Badgers were able to secure 14 boards on the offensive glass and gain 17 second-chance points from rebounds.

Standout performances by Williams and LaBarbera kept the Badgers competitive throughout the game. Williams scored in double figures for the seventh straight game, leading the Badgers with 23 points off a 9-12 split from the field. LaBarbera scored 17 points, making four of her first five attempts from deep and converting 62.5% of her shots. Julie Pospisilova rounded out the Badger’s double-digit scorers with 11 points, and Brooke Schramek led the team in rebounds, securing six of Wisconsin’s 31 total boards.

Women’s Basketball: Checking in before final stretch of seasonA point of pride for the University of Wisconsin, the women’s basketball team (7-15. 2-8) has gone 3-5 since the Read…

Ohio State’s offense rallied around three players who scored over 19 points each. Taylor Thierry led the Buckeyes for the second straight game, scoring a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds. Taylor Mikesell celebrated her 1,000th point as an Ohio State Buckeye and then some, scoring 21 points and going 5-10 from deep. Cotie McMahon rounded out the Buckeyes’ top scorers with 19 points.

Wisconsin will look to snap their two-game losing streak at Rutgers Sunday, Feb. 5.