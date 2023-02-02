Students at the University of Wisconsin only returned to classes Jan. 24, but Badger athletes were already long underway in the 2023 season. Entering a bustling spring semester, here are five Wisconsin athletes to watch out for during the 2023 spring semester.

Men’s Basketball: Steven Crowl

Steven Crowl was an integral part of Wisconsin’s regular season Big Ten title last year, averaging 8.8 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Eagan, Minnesota native continues to improve during the 2023 season, averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 50% from the field. The big man is coming off a career-high 25 points against Western Michigan and two double-doubles against Penn State and Illinois during the winter break session.

Crowl and his team currently boast a 12-8 overall record and are 4-6 in Big Ten play. Heading into the final stretch of the season, Steven Crowl will look to help his fellow Badgers repeat as Big Ten Champions and earn a fourth consecutive NCAA tournament bid in March.

Women’s Basketball: Serah Williams

Freshman forward Serah Williams has quickly risen through the ranks of the Wisconsin women’s basketball roster, starting in all 23 games played this season. The Brooklyn native averages 12.8 points per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Defensively, Williams leads the team with 35 blocks and is second on the team with 116 total rebounds.

The success and development of Williams are not only indicative of the Badgers’ success this basketball season but also of Marisa Moseley’s recruiting performance. Williams was one of four recruits in Moseley’s first recruiting class, alongside Lily Krahn, Tessa Towers and Savannah White. Williams, along with the rest of this young team, is looking to rebuild a women’s basketball program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2011.

Wrestling: Austin Gomez

Austin Gomez, a second-year transfer from Iowa State, is looking to end his career as the best wrestler in the 149-pound weight class. The redshirt senior is coming off an impressive season in 2022 where he won a Big Ten title and placed fourth at the NCAA Championships. In 2023, he ranks second in the nation with a 10-2 record. Already defeating the top-ranked Yianni Diakomihalis and third-ranked Sammy Sasso, Gomez will compete for an NCAA Championship alongside the Wisconsin Badgers in March.

Softball: Kayla Konwent

Graduate student Kayla Konwent led last year’s Wisconsin softball team to a successful 30-21 season and NCAA tournament bid. Konwent started in all 50 games for the Badgers in 2022 and led the team with a .351 batting average, 50 hits, 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 32 RBI, earning All-Big Ten First Team and First Team All-Region honors in the process.

Heading into 2023, the Salem Wisconsin native was ranked 92nd on the D1 Softball Preseason D100 by D1 Softball. Konwent will look to add to her program by leading all-time career home runs with the Badgers beginning Feb. 9 against California Baptist in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

Men’s Track and Field: Bob Liking

Bob Liking is looking to continue his success during the 2022 cross country season on the track. Earlier this year, Liking won the individual title and led the Badgers to their fifth consecutive Big Ten Championship. The junior finished off his cross country season with All-American honors, placing 34th at the NCAA Championships.

On the track, Liking opened his season winning the mile at the Wisconsin Badgers Midwest Invite with a time of 4:03.52, which is currently 42nd in the nation. Liking will look to earn a bid to the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship with his fellow Badgers in March.