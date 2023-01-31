Following their sweep versus Minnesota State, the University of Wisconsin’s women’s hockey team hoped to continue their momentum with a road series against St. Thomas this past weekend.

The eighth-ranked Badgers entered the contests as the heavy favorites against a St. Thomas team that came in second to last in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association with a 2-17-1 record.

Game one

The series did not start well for the Badgers. Just five minutes into the opening game, St. Thomas winger Maddie Clough found the top corner of the net, securing a lead over Wisconsin. A period of Badger dominance followed but produced little for Wisconsin, and the Tommies got the next big scoring chance. Haley Maxwell found herself on a breakaway, but Wisconsin star goaltender Cami Kronish stopped it. This save energized the Badgers, who later capitalized on a Vivian Jungels shot to tie the game at one.

With the score still tied, Wisconsin began the second period on the penalty kill, stemming from a late tripping minor by Kirsten Simms. Following the kill, the Badgers had several big chances that were foiled by St. Thomas Goalie Alexa Domchalk. Finally, the Badgers broke through following a Jesse Compher shot that beat Domchalk to her short side.

As the second period wore on, Domchalk carried the Tommies in keeping the game close. Domchalk finished the night with 50 saves. But the Badgers broke through late in the second period.

First, Leila Edwards tapped the puck home following a phenomenal pass by Jesse Compher. Shortly after, Maddi Wheeler scored off a highlight reel solo run, and Casey O’Brien found the net on a wrist shot to put the game out of reach.

The Badgers slowed things down in the third period, knowing they already vanquished their foes. A Kirsten Simms tally was the only score in the final frame. By the time the buzzer sounded, the Badgers had won in a 6-1 victory.

Game two

Wisconsin got off to a flying start in game two of the series, hoping to build on their 6-0 all-time record vs. the Tommies. Sophie Shirly found Maddi Wheeler unmarked in front of the net, and the Badgers took the lead 28 seconds into the match.

Wisconsin continued pressing with an early powerplay opportunity and nearly capitalized, but St. Thomas’ goalie saved a shot by Sophie Shirley to keep the score at 1-0. The Tommies held firm for the rest of the period.

Wisconsin started the second period with a bang as well. Kirsten Simms beat Maggie Malecha to her short side with a quick wrist shot to double the lead. St. Thomas nearly responded when Kate Haug found some space in the slot, but Gervais thwarted her snipe and the score remained 1-0.

The rest of the period was rather sloppy for the Badgers. Wisconsin committed three penalties in the second, including two interference penalties by senior captain Britta Curl. The Badger’s penalty kill stepped up, though, and they got through these penalties unscathed. Late in the period, Casey O’Brien secured her third goal of the series to salt the game at 3-0.

The Badgers continued their dominance in the third period. Jane Gervais added solid saves on her way to her first WCHA shutout, and the Badgers completed the sweep with a 3-0 victory.

Stars of the Weekend

Casey O’Brien — The Badgers’ star forward led the way with three goals, notched two assists and reached 100 points in her college career. She also led the Badgers in plus-minus over the two games. O’Brien capped the weekend when she earned WCHA forward of the week honors due to her standout performances.

Jane Gervais — The Badgers’ backup goalie got another chance after two tough outings against Ohio State and Duluth. Gervais made the most of her opportunity, saving all 16 shots she faced Saturday night. Gervais’ efforts boosted her record to an impressive 7-2 on the season.

Maddi Wheeler: The Junior forward had back-to-back strong performances, tallying one goal and one assist in each. Wheeler’s tallies in the second game also brought her to 50 career points. She continues to emerge as a key contributor in the Badger lineup.