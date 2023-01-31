During the Paul Chryst regime, Wisconsin developed a reputation for getting the most out of limited talent. In fact, the Badgers have consistently landed at the bottom of Big Ten recruiting rankings, particularly at the quarterback and wide receiver positions.

This lack of talent finally caught up to the Badgers as they underperformed over the last two seasons. While Graham Mertz entered as the Badgers’ most highly-touted quarterback in program history, he was consistently a liability throughout the majority of his three-year tenure. In fact, Mertz recently transferred to Florida.

Over the past decade, Wisconsin has struggled to find dependable play at the quarterback position, but these struggles may soon be a thing of the past. In a shocking turn of events on Nov. 27, 2022, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell was announced as Wisconsin’s next head coach.

Fickell has quickly assembled a star-studded group of assistant coaches highlighted by the offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach Phil Longo. In his previous jobs at Sam Houston State, Ole Miss and North Carolina, Longo implemented a version of the famous air raid offense, a simplified quarterback-friendly system that tends to produce huge passing statistics. Longo has enjoyed recent success developing NFL prospects Matt Corral, Sam Howell and Drake Maye.

Under Fickell and Longo, Wisconsin is anticipated to run a modified version of the air raid offense that will provide a strong passing game complemented by the prowess of Wisconsin’s strong running backs and offensive line. Wisconsin will have its most talented group of wide receivers in years, as former 4-star receiver C.J. Williams from the University of Southern California and Bryson Green from Oklahoma State will join forces with Chimere Dike to form a formidable wide receiver unit.

With seven quality quarterbacks in the Wisconsin quarterback room, Fickell and co. will need to make tough decisions. It remains to be seen who will transfer and who will stick around among the mix of new transfer quarterbacks and old Chryst-era quarterbacks. Regardless, there will be a heated quarterback competition leading up to the season. Here’s a more detailed look at what to expect in the 2023 Badger quarterback room.

Tanner Mordecai

Mordecai is a Waco, Texas native, who entered college as a 4-star prospect and spent his first three years backing up pro-level quarterbacks for the Oklahoma Sooners before switching to Southern Methodist University. Mordecai is Wisconsin’s sole quarterback with starting experience. He accumulated 7,152 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions as the starter for SMU over the past two seasons. Mordecai was honored at SMU’s senior day, and he told reporters of his plans to enter the NFL draft. In a change of heart, Mordecai decided to use his sixth year of eligibility to transfer to Wisconsin, hoping to improve his draft stock against Big Ten defenses.

Analysis

Mordecai is the prohibitive favorite to be Wisconsin’s starting quarterback for the upcoming season due to his experience, past production and decision to choose Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility.

Nick Evers

Evers is a redshirt freshman from Flower Mound, Texas, who, like Mordecai, spent his first year honing his skills as a backup for Oklahoma. Evers was the first quarterback to commit to Wisconsin after Luke Fickell’s hiring. The dual-threat quarterback’s high pedigree as a 4-star and ninth-ranked quarterback from the class of 2022 immediately showed Badger fans that the new Fickell regime could attract big-time talent. Evers is considered Wisconsin’s most athletic quarterback and he likely has the highest ceiling of anyone competing for the job.

Analysis

Evers is a talented but unproven player. He will compete to back up Mordecai in the upcoming 2023 season and will have a realistic shot at starting in the 2024 season.

Braedyn Locke

Locke is a redshirt freshman from Rockwall, Texas, who spent last year as a backup for Mississippi State. Locke was the third transfer quarterback brought in this offseason after Evers and Morcedai. As a 4-star prospect, Locke showcased arm strength and an exceptional pocket presence in high school. Phil Longo’s close relationship with him throughout the recruiting process proved to be a major factor in his decision to commit to Wisconsin after entering the transfer portal.

Analysis

Like Evers, Locke lacks college experience and will fight to earn the QB2 spot this spring. Locke seems like a more sure product compared to Evers, but he lacks upside due to his size and athleticism.

Myles Burkett

Burkett is a redshirt freshman from Franklin, Wisconsin, who earned the backup spot as a freshman last season. Burkett exhibited his talent in a drive against New Mexico State this past season, and he has his share of supporters among the Badger faithful. Before the hiring of Luke Fickell and the acquisition of three transfer quarterbacks, it appeared that Burkett would be the frontrunner for the QB1 position in 2023. Now, his future with the team is in flux inside a crowded and talented quarterback room.

Analysis

Badger fans will be sympathetic to Burkett’s story as a homegrown Wisconsin kid, but ultimately Burkett appears to be the odd man out. He will have to make a decision about whether he wants to stay home or look for an increased role elsewhere.

Chase Wolf

Wolf is a senior from Cincinnati, Ohio, who will be playing in his fifth season as a Badger. Wolf garnered some support when he recently led the Badgers over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in his first start in four seasons. He got the job done by throwing for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Analysis

While he won’t see the field in 2023, Wolf could play an indispensable role as a veteran presence in the quarterback room mentoring the slew of younger quarterbacks.

Cole LaCrue

LaCrue is a 3-star incoming freshman from Broomfield, Colorado. LaCrue is the rare, dual-threat quarterback with the potential to prove his value. At the time of his commitment, it appeared as if Jim Leonhard would be the coach, but LaCrue said he would still honor his commitment.

Analysis

While LaCrue has the potential to be a good college quarterback, he will likely have to play elsewhere due to the influx of quarterback talent initiated by the coaching switch.

Marshall Howe

Howe is a walk-on from the class of 2022 from Avon, Connecticut. He received scholarship offers from both Eastern Illinois University and Davidson College but decided that he would rather be a Badger.

Analysis

It will be up to Howe to decide whether he wants to stay a Badger or pursue another opportunity. Howe is projected to contribute in practice but won’t see the field during games.

The hiring of Luke Fickell and Phil Longo ushered massive stylistic and recruiting changes in the Wisconsin football program. While only one quarterback can play at a time, competition will be the new norm at the position. Tanner Mordecai likely has the starting job locked up for 2023, but nothing is certain about the future. Add Mabrey Mettauer, a promising high school commit in the class of 2024, to the equation, and it could be anyone’s job going forward. Whatever happens, Badger fans have something unprecedented to look forward to not only in the 2023 season, but for years to come.





