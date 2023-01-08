In a game against Illinois (10-5) at the State Farm Center, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (11-3) lost their first Big Ten game Jan. 7.

With 7:19 to spare in the second half of the game, UW guard Chucky Hepburn turned the ball over after dribbling it off his foot, igniting the Illini arena and prompting a media timeout.

Despite facing a 13-point deficit, this possession encapsulated the Badgers’ effort Saturday afternoon. Lacking Tyler Wahl, Head Coach Greg Gard’s group remained well within striking distance, but the red and white could not overcome a boisterous home crowd and shockingly stout shooting display.

The conference foes went back and forth for most of the first half. Wisconsin’s Carter Gilmore, who started in Wahl’s absence, flashed his skill early. The junior secured an extra possession with an offensive rebound, swished a spinning hook and made a layup off a swift flex cut and ball fake in the lane.

Seven different Badgers scored during the first 2o minutes of action. But from the 4:20 mark until intermission, Illinois went on an 11-3 scoring surge and entered the final half of the play with a three-point lead.

The Fighting Illini’s head coach, Brad Underwood’s squad maintained its momentum upon returning from halftime. In just over two minutes, Illinois’ Terrance Shannon Jr. soared to the rack for a two-handed slam. His running mate, Coleman Hawkins, canned a pair of three-pointers during the run as well, ballooning the Illini lead to 13 and prompting Gard to call a timeout.

Following the stoppage, Hepburn provided a brief spark for the largely outnumbered Badger fans. The sophomore scored three consecutive buckets — without Wahl, the team had to rely heavily on Hepburn and Steven Crowl.

UW grit its teeth, but could not overcome Illinois’ three point barrage. Hepburn finished with 22 points, and Crowl secured a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double. Max Klesmit poured in four field goals and four boards.

Illinois’ 6-foot-10-inch junior, Hawkins, torched the Badgers from downtown, drilling six of nine three-point attempts for 20 points. Hawkins, a beneficiary of the Illini’s screen-and-roll and dribble-handoff action, witnessed a pair of Badgers typically trail the roll-man into the lane. This ultimately allowed Hawkins to fire away without much of a contest, and Wisconsin paid the price.

His teammate, Shannon Jr., added a game-high 24 points, including nine free throws. In fact, all 19 of Illinois’ looks from the charity stripe came in the second half, including 10 within the final two minutes of regulation.

Ultimately, without Wahl’s distributing ability on the block, Wisconsin’s offense appeared stagnant — Hepburn and Crowl accounted for roughly 60% of the team’s offensive output.

With Wahl in a walking boot, UW will likely struggle in conference matches. His versatility and rebounding ability provides the Badgers with an extra edge down low. Without a clear timetable for his return, Hepburn, Crowl and Essegian will need to carry the load offensively.

Looking ahead, Wisconsin returns to the Kohl Center for a prime time match up against Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans Jan. 10.