University of Wisconsin football’s quarterback, Graham Mertz announced he was entering the transfer portal in a tweet Sunday.

Mertz will enter with 2 years of eligibility, according to his tweet. Mertz thanked his coaches, his teammates and the program in his message.

“I am grateful for my time as a Badger, my time in Madison has taught me lessons that go far beyond the football field,” Mertz said.

Mertz’s decision comes days after Luke Fickell was announced as the next head coach of the UW Badgers.

UW athletics has yet to release a statement regarding Mertz’s decision.