The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (6-6-4, 3-4-1 Big Ten) lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4-6, 4-2-2) 5–4 on penalty kicks in the first round of the Big Ten tournament Friday in New Jersey.

The game was 0–0 through regular time and a 20-minute overtime period, but ended in favor of Rutgers in the penalty shootout. It marks the end of Wisconsin’s first season under head coach Neil Jones.

“Tonight was a cagey match between two quality teams,” Badgers head coach Neil Jones said in a game recap. “Rutgers had some of their best chances early, but I felt after that we really grew into the game and create[d] some good opportunities of our own.”

Wisconsin and Rutgers played more evenly than their Sept. 23 match in Madison, when the Badgers lost 0–2 after an early red card left the team with 10 players. Both teams committed more than 10 fouls in the Friday game, with Rutgers getting 14 shots off compared to Wisconsin’s 11.

Rutgers went into the Friday night game as the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament, while Wisconsin was No. 7.

Wisconsin has had trouble converting their scoring chances into goals this season. In September and early October, the Badgers went four straight games without scoring a goal, three of which were against Big Ten opponents.

But the team seemed to bounce back with its Oct. 7 win over Michigan at home before tying nationally-ranked Maryland and securing a Big Ten tournament berth with a win over Northwestern.

Rutgers, which has a distinctly flashy and attack-driven playing style, has performed well against Big Ten opponents this season and averages 2.06 goals per game, according to Rutgers statistics.

Rutgers will now face Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament Wednesday.