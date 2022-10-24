The University of Wisconsin Football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers with a score of 35-24, giving new head coach Jim Leonhard the win in his debut at Camp Randall Stadium.

It was a successful bounce-back game for the Badgers, who lost in a double overtime heartbreaker last week against Big Ten rival Michigan State. The defeat snaps a 4-game winning streak for the Boilermakers, who have been exceeding expectations in prior weeks. This marks Purdue’s 16th straight loss to Wisconsin, with their last victory over the Badgers coming in 2003.

The star of the game was undoubtedly Wisconsin safety John Torchio. With Nick Herbig on the sideline this week, Torchio filled an important role. He totaled a season-high ten tackles and two interceptions — one of which was a 31-yard pick-six on Purdue’s third offensive play of the game. Torchio has five interceptions on the year, tied for the most for Wisconsin since Leo Musso in 2016. He’s been an important factor in anchoring the defensive unit through a midseason coaching change and has been the main beneficiary of Leonhard’s defensive scheme.

Linebacker Jordan Turner also had a solid defensive performance, totaling six tackles and a late interception to seal the game for Wisconsin. Allowing just 10 points through the first three quarters was a great sign for this defense that hasn’t been as effective as it was in years past. Aside from a handful of chunk plays, the Wisconsin defense did an excellent job of containing the Boilermakers.

On the offensive side of the ball, Graham Mertz had yet another solid week, proving he can be a valuable weapon under center. He was uber-efficient, totaling 201 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 completions. He looked composed and collected behind the line and provided the best pass protection they have all year.

On the first drive of the game, Mertz hit wide receiver Skyler Bell twice for 25+ yards, the second of which being a 29-yard touchdown. Bell ended up with his best game of the year, reeling in four passes for 81 yards and a score. The passing game looked very strong despite the lack of volume, a formula that has led to much success for Wisconsin in the past.

On the ground, the two-headed monster returned for the Badgers. Braelon Allen led the way, posting 113 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries. Allen left the game briefly in the second half with a left arm injury, leaving Isaac Guerendo with the backfield to himself. He picked up right in stride, ultimately totaling seven carries for 72 with a touchdown as well. Guerendo saw his usage fall in the previous two weeks with Bobby Engram calling the plays, so it was nice to see him back in action as a main component of the offense. The run blocking was excellent, opening up many holes for Allen and Guerendo who each had runs of 40+ yards.

Wisconsin now enters its bye week with a record of 4-4 overall, 2-3 against opponents in the Big Ten. They’ll have time to rest before facing off against Maryland at home Nov. 5, with an opportunity to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.