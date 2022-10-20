Old habits die hard. That may be the main takeaway from last Saturday’s 34–28 overtime loss to Michigan State. After curb-stomping Northwestern, winning 42–7, with 522 offensive yards, the Leonhard regime looked and felt different. But in East Lansing, recurring issues reemerged as the Badgers came back down to earth, losing in devastating fashion.

The Badgers (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will host the Purdue Boilermakers (5-2, 3-1) at Camp Randall Stadium this Saturday. History is in Wisconsin’s favor, as Purdue has lost to Wisconsin in 15 consecutive matchups, with their last win against the Badgers in 2003. Only in three of those games has the game been decided within one score.

But, the Badgers are as vulnerable as ever. If this record were to be broken in any season, this year would be it. While the Badgers have had great rushing success in past years, this year’s game may be an anomaly. Purdue currently ranks 17th in the nation in average yards per rush allowed. The Badgers’ ground game has not been as dominant as in recent years.

Football: Jim Leonhard’s path to head coach, possible future as full-time coachAfter seven consecutive seasons with head coach Paul Chryst manning the University of Wisconsin’s football team, athletic director Chris McIntosh Read…

Wisconsin currently ranks 52nd in the nation in rushing yards per game. For a team who is nationally renowned for its run game, Wisconsin should at least be in the top 25. With a career-tying 29 carries last week against Michigan State, running back, Braelon Allen is expected to run less against Purdue this Saturday. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram reiterated that they hope to manage Allen’s load this Saturday to keep him fresh all season long.

“You have to be mindful,” Engram said. “It’s tougher when Chez [Mellusi] is not there. We have to rely on Isaac [Guerendo], Schip [Brady Schipper] and Julius [Davis] or whoever the coaches decide to rotate in. We have to trust those guys and do what is best within that game for the offense.”

Look for Allen to get 20-25 carries, depending on the offensive rhythm of the game. Like most games, the offensive spotlight will be on quarterback Graham Mertz. He showed flashes of greatness last Saturday with a clutch pass to Chimere Dike in overtime. But he finished the game only throwing for 131 yards with 14 completions over 25 passes, so he is partially to blame for the loss.

Badgers in the Bigs: Previewing the season for some of Wisconsin’s best NHL playersTemperatures starting to dip can only mean one thing — it’s almost hockey season! While the Badger hockey team didn’t Read…

Let’s switch to the other sideline and look at the Purdue Boilermakers. Sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell has amassed an impressive 1,950 yards over seven games this season. On defense, the Badgers have struggled against competent quarterbacks which is why the Badgers are expected to struggle again this week.

In the backfield, running back Devin Mockobee has taken the Boilermakers to the next level in the rushing game. Over the past three weeks, he has logged 54 carries for 316 yards. Purdue won both of their conference road games this season in Big Ten play, so the atmosphere of Camp Randall may not play a big factor.

Football: Spartans squeak past Badgers in double overtime thrillerThe Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) fell to the Michigan State Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) by a score Read…

Most are pessimistic about the Badgers for this Saturday. At this point, it may not be the X’s and O’s but more about the heart of the team. Let’s face it, this may be the most disappointing Badger team in 20 years. Not only will the Badgers fail to win the Big Ten West, but they are struggling to make a bowl game. Wisconsin’s three wins this season are against Illinois State, New Mexico State and Northwestern. That’s pathetic. Until Wisconsin defeats a formidable opponent, it’s hard to predict them to win.

Final Prediction: Purdue 27, Wisconsin 24.