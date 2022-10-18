After seven consecutive seasons with head coach Paul Chryst manning the University of Wisconsin’s football team, athletic director Chris McIntosh announced a changing of the guard. Oct. 2, former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was elevated to interim head coach, making him the 31st head coach in program history.

Here’s a brief backstory on how Leonhard got to this point, and who, if not him, could be the next full-time head coach.

The Player

Leonhard, a native of Tony, Wisconsin, served as one of the most storied defensive players in Wisconsin history. Despite receiving zero Division I-A scholarship offers out of high school, the 5’ 8’’ walk-on shone in Madison. Leonhard saw the field in every game during his four years donning the red and white, including his final 39 as a starting safety.

Most notably, the defensive ball-hawk pocketed team MVP honors as a sophomore, the first Badger sophomore to achieve that feat since 1947, after notching a school record of 11 interceptions.

Leonhard’s junior campaign did not disappoint either — he led the Big Ten with eight picks, amassed 98 tackles and tallied 470 punt return yards, breaking his own school record.

Leonhard left Madison as a three-time first-team All-American, a finalist for the 2004 Lott IMPACT Trophy and a Big Ten leader in career punt return yards with 1,347. He remains atop the conference leaderboard with 21 total interceptions alongside NFL cornerback Jamar Fletcher, another Badger immortal.

In 2005, Leonhard earned a roster spot on the Buffalo Bills after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played 10 total seasons for five different squads in the NFL, starting 73 of a possible 142 contests as either a strong safety, defensive back, free safety or special teams contributor.

In 2015, Leonhard joined the UW Athletic Hall of Fame, officially cementing himself into Madison’s realm of Badger legends.

The Coach

Following his retirement as an NFL player, the former defensive hound seamlessly transitioned into a leadership role at his alma mater. Leonhard accepted UW’s defensive backs coaching position in 2016, and within a year he shifted to defensive coordinator.

In his inaugural season at the helm of Wisconsin’s defensive unit, Leonhard received nomination for the Broyles Award, which designates the nation’s top assistant coach.

Over his five-year tenure as defensive coordinator, the Badger defense led the nation in total yards allowed with 284.8 yards per game, pass efficiency defense at 110.5 and opponents’ third down conversions at 30.5%. The Badger defense’s performance in 2021 simply personified Leonhard’s football genius. UW conceded just 239.1 yards per game, the lowest total mark for Wisconsin since 1954.

Why Leonhard Should Become Head Coach

Obviously, Leonhard’s pedigree on the gridiron speaks for itself. As Wisconsin’s signature defensive player from 2002-2004, he understands the culture and commitment associated with this program.

His familiarity with both the Big Ten atmosphere and current personnel puts him in a favorable position to excel, and if UW wishes to compete against Football Bowl Subdivision juggernauts, the team needs to develop an identity.

Leonhard certainly provides that grittiness, and his dominance as defensive coordinator illustrates why he deserves a long-term contract in Madison.

“I’m confident that there’s nobody that can do it better at this moment and time than Jim,” McIntosh said at a UW press conference Oct. 2.

Other Candidates to Monitor

Lance Leipold

Outside of Leonhard, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold finds himself in the speculated mix for UW’s head coach.

Born in Jefferson, Wisconsin, Leipold played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the same Division-III program where he collected six national championships as head coach. He also spent three seasons as a graduate assistant in Madison under Barry Alvarez, from 1991-1993.

Now, as the anchor in Lawrence, Kansas, he captained Jayhawk squad to its first national ranking since 2008.

Bill O’Brien

If McIntosh wishes to reinvigorate UW’s offense, then Alabama’s current offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien, could provide some much-needed zeal. Prior to his arrival in Tuscaloosa, O’Brien compiled a 52-48 mark as head coach of the Houston Texans, including four division titles and four playoff appearances at the highest stage.

O’Brien even contributed to one the most coveted dynasties in professional sports history — the New England Patriots. From 2007-2011, O’Brien witnessed the Patriots clinch two Super Bowl berths, and as Tom Brady’s quarterbacks coach from 2009-2011, he watched the future Hall-of-Famer receive the first unanimous Associated Press NFL MVP.

O’Brien last coached in the Big Ten at Penn State in 2013, but as Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart or University of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian would confirm, any coach who’s worked under University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban can re-establish himself in the head coaching hierarchy.