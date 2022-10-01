The University of Wisconsin is unique in that they demonstrate elite levels of success across various sports. Unlike teams across the country who consistently bring in five-star talent from a variety of states, the Badgers often look to their backyard for elite talent. While nationally under appreciated, Wisconsin is home to some elite former high school players who now down the red and white for the Badgers. With this spirit in mind, we have chosen to pick out current Badgers with excellent high school careers and predict what role they will play in their college careers.

Kamari McGee:

Basketball player Kamari McGee played his high school basketball at elite Milwaukee powerhouse high school Racine St. Catharines, where he played alongside current Texas forward and Badger player Tyrese Hunter. While playing for the Angels, McGee helped the team to a 53-1 record in his final two seasons and won a state championship his senior year while putting up seventeen points per game. While McGee was not recruited initially to play for the Badgers, he came to the team after a standout freshman season at UW-Green Bay. He introduced himself to Badger fans with impressive scoring against the Badgers during an early season matchup between UW-Green Bay and UW-Madison. McGee is a strong passer and tough defender who will add depth to the loss of former UW basketball player Brad Davison in the coming season.

Mitchell Dryden:

Moving up North Shore Drive from Racine St. Catharines, soccer forward Mitchell Dryden played high school soccer at Whitefish Bay High School just north of Milwaukee. Dryden is one of the best soccer commits to Wisconsin in the past years, playing in the 2021 high school All-American Game. Dryden had a standout senior season scoring a whopping 35 goals, single handedly leading the conference. With an international-laden squad and several high-performing seniors, Dryden will have plenty of time to mature and learn as part of a solid Badger attack.

Sophie Fiske:

When it comes to women’s swimming the Badgers had to look no farther than right outside the town limits when recruiting swimmer Sophie Fiske. Swimming for Madison Aquatic Club, Fiske was a standout in Wisconsin, winning seven state championships across events and finishing on the podium at the USA Swimming Futures Championship meet in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Fiske is also an incredibly strong competitor on the NCAA stage, earning All-American Honorable Mentions as a freshman. Coming into this season, Fiske has her fastest times ahead of her as she continues to post personal bests.