Through the years, true Badger football fans have witnessed some of the 21st century’s most talented professional athletes showcase their abilities at Camp Randall on Saturdays.

With the first two weeks of pro-football underway, three former Badger stars are poised to ruffle some feathers and dominate this season.

Russell Wilson

The conversation around Wisconsin football alumni is incomplete without acknowledging the NFL’s signature sportsman— Russell Wilson.

After 10 consecutive seasons donning the green and blue in Seattle, 2014 Super Bowl champion Wilson decided to shift gears, becoming the Denver Broncos’ new quarterback.

Wilson’s “Let’s Ride!” campaign may seem corny, but the nine-time Pro Bowler provides Bronco fans with a feeling they’ve lacked since Peyton Manning’s departure in 2016: hope.

After all, Wilson still holds Wisconsin’s 11-year-old single-season record in passing yards (3,175), total offensive yards (3,513) and touchdown passes (33), all of which he accomplished in a four-month window.

At the helm, Wilson is set to thrive with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay’s offensive coordinator during Aaron Rodgers’ back-to-back MVP outputs.

Not to mention, Wilson joins a loaded offensive arsenal. Jerry Jeudy, a third-year pro and skilled route-runner, will allow the 5’11 quarterback to launch a number of deep balls down the sideline. His running mate, big-bodied Courtland Sutton, can grab virtually any jump ball thrown in his direction.

Surprisingly, Wilson is yet to receive a single MVP vote over his 10-year career. That travesty will come to an end this year.

Heads up, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr. Let’s ride!

Jonathan Taylor:

Thirty-one carries, 175 all-purpose yards and one rushing score. Jonathan Taylor looked as spry as ever in week one against Houston.

At Wisconsin, the now Indianapolis Colts star was transcendent. Taylor garnered three straight top 10 Heisman finishes from 2017-2019 and competed in the 2020 Rose Bowl Game against Justin Herbert and the Oregon Ducks, according to ESPN.

The New Jersey Native also accumulated 6,174 rushing yards in just three seasons, the most by any player ever for that type of stretch, according to Wisconsin Athletics.

In 2021, his sophomore season for the Colts, Taylor led the NFL in rushing attempts, yards, touchdowns and yards per game, according to Pro Football Reference. As the second-place finisher in Offensive Player of the Year voting a season ago, the former Badger could undoubtedly pocket the award in February.

With former MVP Matt Ryan in command, head coach Frank Reich gains the most complete, poised quarterback of his tenure. Ryan’s leadership combined with one of the strongest offensive lines in pro football sets the scene for Taylor to propel the Colts to a division title to win the AFC as a dark horse.

T.J. Watt

Unfortunately, football’s most electric defensive player suffered a torn pectoral muscle against Joe Burrow and the Bengals during the fourth quarter of week one, according to ESPN.

But prior to his injury, outside linebacker T.J. Watt notched an interception, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. In other words, Watt was an absolute beast.

During his ‘21 campaign, the 2017 draftee tied Michael Strahan for the NFL single-season sack record (22.5,) received a whopping 84% of the vote share for Defensive Player of the Year and was named Pittsburgh’s team MVP for the third time, according to Pro Football Reference.

Currently, the Steelers rank seventh in total wins (52) since 2017. As arguably the NFL’s most impactful player this side of Aaron Donald, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, the former Badger is always a threat for Defensive Player of the Year nods.

Watt’s pectoral injury will assuredly squander this opportunity. On the bright side, Watt does not he does not require surgery and could return to the team within the next couple of months, according to ESPN.

As the pro and college football seasons take off, Wisconsin fans have much to look forward to both in the Badgers team and throughout the NFL.