The University of Wisconsin Badgers football team lost in a painful fashion Saturday afternoon, losing 17-14 to the unranked Washington State Cougars.

It was a game highlighted by mistakes on both offense and defense for the Badgers, who failed to capitalize in multiple crucial situations.

Throughout the entirety of the game, Wisconsin seemed to struggle to adjust to the spread-out, fast-paced style of the Washington State offense. The Cougars featured a plethora of screens and run-pass options with two receivers stacked on each side, something uncommon in the Big Ten conference.

In a post-game interview, Wisconsin linebacker Kamo’i Latu was asked if it was difficult to prepare and adjust to the other team’s style.

“They run a fast, no-huddle offense,” he said. “We just gotta come Monday and see our mistakes.”

With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin seemed to be putting together what would have been the game-winning drive. On 2nd-and-11 from the Washington State 35-yard line, Graham Mertz connected with tight end Clay Cundiff on a drag route over the middle. Cundiff was tackled and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Washington State at their own 11-yard line.

With only one timeout remaining, the Badgers were unable to make a stop and get the ball back. Finally, they forced a fourth down with six seconds remaining, but Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward rolled out of the pocket and heaved the ball out of bounds as time expired, according to the Wisconsin Athletics website.

Despite the untimely error, Cundiff was one of the lone bright spots on the Wisconsin offense and scored the Badgers only two touchdowns, with receptions of 17 and 10 yards during the second quarter, according to the Wisconsin Athletics website.

On top of the fumble, the Badgers missed two crucial field goals that would have been the difference in the game. Kicker Vito Calvaruso missed wide right on a 51-yard attempt late in the first quarter, keeping the game scoreless. Calvaruso had another opportunity to tie the game entering the fourth quarter, but came up short on a 43-yard attempt.

In a game where the offense struggled mightily to move the ball up the field, it was crucial for the team to capitalize on some of the easier opportunities.

“The object of the game is to score more points and we didn’t do that… we did some things today that make it hard to win,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said in a post-game interview.

This simple mantra was about all Chryst would offer to the media after Wisconsin’s loss.

Despite the disappointing loss, there were a few players who stood out and played particularly well, including Latu, who had six total tackles and the hardest hit of the game with his second-quarter sack.

Running back Braelon Allen also played well, carrying the ball 21 times for 98 yards. Surprisingly, it’s one of the worst games he has played as a Badger, which is a testament to how solid he has been.

Defensive back Max Lofy came up with his first career interception early in the game, stopping a driving Washington State offense deep in Wisconsin territory.

Graham Mertz has also looked much improved over the first two games of the season, making good decisions and allowing plays to develop. He was 18/31 for 227 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, according to the Wisconsin Athletics website.

Throughout the game, Mertz was challenged in his decision-making, and decided to play it safe. He missed on a few deep balls to Markus Allen, but none leading to mistakes as he found him in one-on-one coverage up the sideline both times.

In the post-game interview, Mertz was asked about his development and growth as a passer.

“I think the biggest thing was self-reflection,” he said. “Taking a step back and realizing, okay, what are my weaknesses?”

Watching Mertz continue to develop and grow is one positive that can be taken away from this game.

It was a disappointing loss, one that is definitely difficult to swallow this early in the season. The positive takeaway is that the Badgers still have the talent they need to play their brand of football.

With better preparation and execution, this team looks to bounce back next week at home against New Mexico State.