Tailgates, Jump Around and fans getting their hopes up too high to eventually be disappointed by a Wisconsin loss — this is the aura of a Badger Football fan. Trying to be as pragmatic as possible, here are our predictions for the 2022 season.

Sept. 3 – Illinois State v. Wisconsin

Result: Wisconsin wins (1-0)

After finishing 4-7 a year ago, the Illinois State Red Birds, an FCS team, look to rebound from a discouraging 2021 campaign. Zach Annexstad will start at quarterback for the Red Birds. He is a transfer from Minnesota and started eight games for the Golden Gophers in 2018, throwing 97 completions and 1,277 yards.

Nonetheless, Illinois State struggled offensively last season, only averaging 18.4 PPG. If Wisconsin takes this game seriously, it should be an easy-opening win. The key is building quarterback Graham Mertz’s confidence and establishing a defensive rapport with many newcomers in a year.

Sept. 10 – Washington State v. Wisconsin

Result: Wisconsin wins (2-0)

Washington State will be Wisconsin’s toughest non-conference opponent. It will certainly be a battle between two contesting styles as Washington State has a pass-heavy, air raid-style offense, unlike Wisconsin. The Cougars finished second in the Pac-12 in passing yards last season, giving Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard an early challenge. He will need to muster up an effective and strategic pass defense. But with solid cornerback play from starters Alexander Smith and Jay Shaw, Wisconsin should mitigate the Cougars’ success in the air. Having to replace three offensive linemen from last season, Washington State will struggle with the protection and exploiting that weakness will be critical. With some of the top defensive linemen in the country in Keeanu Benton and Isaiah Mullens, the Badgers should come away with a victory.

Sept. 17 – New Mexico State v. Wisconsin

Result: Wisconsin wins (3-0)

In New Mexico State’s 10 losses last season, eight were over double digits. To pile on, the top passer, rusher and three receivers from last season are all gone as well. As the last matchup before the Badgers head into Big Ten Play, Wisconsin should use this game to sharpen their play – focus on the details, clean special teams plays and integrate the second and third-string units. Badgers in a rout.

Sept. 24 – Wisconsin v. Ohio State

Result: Ohio State wins (3-1)

This year’s Wisconsin schedule is like if a math teacher taught addition, subtraction, and multiplication in the first three weeks and then went straight to calculus. After three cupcake games to begin the season, Wisconsin will face the ultimate test when they hit the road to take on the perennial behemoth that is Ohio State.

Ohio State’s quarterback C.J. Stroud is an absolute stud. Throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns, with a completion percentage of 71.9% a season ago. Badger fans would be pleased if a Wisconsin QB put up these numbers in two seasons, let alone one. The 2021 Heisman finalist and projected No. 1 overall 2023 NFL pick is a defensive nightmare.

After firing defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, head coach Ryan Day hired Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State to fill the role. Trying to match the strength of the offense, upgrading the defense remains critical to competing with Georgia and Alabama for a national title. After losing their last eight games to Ohio State, the Badgers breaking that streak is unlikely. The real competition may be for the gambling spread.

Oct. 1 – Illinois v. Wisconsin

Result: Wisconsin wins (4-1)

Most likely coming after a loss, Wisconsin returns to Madison for their first Big Ten home game against Illinois in week five. After pounding the fighting Illini by 38 and 24 points in the last two seasons, the Badgers have Illinois’ number. The game plan should be similar – a heavy diet of Braelon Allen and a punishing rush defense. But, Illinois has a habit of unveiling an upset each year, highlighted by their 7 OT win against Penn State last year and Wisconsin in 2019. Coached by former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema, his goal is to establish an identity for Illinois football.

Led by Syracuse transfer QB Tommy Devito, the Fighting Illini could give the Badgers a run for their money. In the end, the Badgers are still expected to win by double digits.

Oct. 8 – Wisconsin v. Northwestern

Result: Wisconsin wins (5-1)

After a dismal 3-9 record last season, the Wildcats and head coach Pat Fitzgerald have added pressure to perform this season. In his 16-year tenure as head coach, Fitzgerald has only had one two-year period with consecutive losing seasons. Besides a strong offensive line and linebacking corps, the remaining position groups should be anemic and inconsistent. With that said, in Wisconsin’s last seven road games in Evanston, they have posted a pathetic 1-6 record. Regardless of Northwestern’s talent, the Badgers’ history in Evanston is riddled with losses. Expect a low-scoring, tightly contested battle between the two, but the Badgers will sitll squeak out a victory by a field goal.

Oct. 15 – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Result: Michigan State wins (5-2)

Finishing No. 8 in the coaches poll after defeating Pitt in the Peach Bowl to end last season, the Spartans come in ready to battle for a Big Ten title this season. Trying to carry on the momentum from a strong sophomore campaign, junior QB Payton Thorne looks to build off his 27 TD season. One interesting storyline to follow will be the presence of former Badger running back Jalen Berger. Berger, along with Colorado transfer and 2020 Pac-12 offensive player of the year, Jarek Broussard, look to pick up the slack from the loss of last year’s Doak Walker Award winner, Kenneth Walker III, who was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Spartans will likely be coming off a loss to Ohio State, which adds a different element to the game. Ultimately, the Spartans will prevail. Their multi-threat offensive abilities and inexperienced Wisconsin linebacker crew will be too much for the Badgers to contain.

Oct. 22 – Purdue v. Wisconsin

Result: Wisconsin wins (6-2)

Unlike Northwestern, Wisconsin has dominated Purdue, winning the last 15 straight games against the Boilermakers. Last season, Purdue produced a top-50 offense and defense with a strong Big Ten conference record. Sixth-year senior Aidan O’Connell will be in his third year as starting quarterback. Despite losing star wideout David Bell to the NFL and projected starting wide receiver Milton Wright to academic ineligibility, the Boilermakers recruited Iowa transfer wide receiver, Tyrone Tracy Jr. The key to this game will be in the trenches as Purdue’s offensive line is a force to be reckoned with. But, Purdue’s strengths can be mitigated with the Badgers’ superb secondary and offensive line, and Wisconsin will win by a touchdown.

Nov. 5 – Maryland v. Wisconsin

Result: Wisconsin wins (7-2)

Nationally, Maryland was 13th in passing offense last season, led by now-junior QB Taulia Tagovailoa. Throwing for nearly 4,000 yards, Maryland has a potent, albeit inconsistent, aerial attack. Against mediocre to subpar opponents, both the defense and offense excelled greatly. But, in its six losses, all against Big Ten schools, Maryland only averaged 16 points per game. This season, the key to Maryland’s success will be a consistent and balanced offensive attack. But at Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin will score a victory.

Nov. 12 – Wisconsin v. Iowa

Result: Iowa wins (7-3)

In a game where both teams’ strategy is to run the football down their opponents’ throats, the Wisconsin-Iowa rivalry is a battle every year. Because this game is late in the season, the Big Ten West and a subsequent birth to the Big Ten Conference Championship may be on the line, upping the ante to this rivalry game. In the last ten games between the two Big Ten West opponents, Wisconsin has fared 8-2. In the eight victories, they have averaged over 3.5 yards per carry while in their two losses, they were held to 1.7 yards per carry (2020) and 2.5 yards per carry (2015). But with an elite group of running backs in Allen, Chez Mellusi, and Isaac Guerendo, the Badgers running attack will be solid. On the opposing side, the Iowa run game should be an improvement from last season, with Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams splitting the carries. The key to this game will be the quarterback. Both quarterbacks, Badger QB Mertz and Hawkeye QB Spencer Petras, have struggled and repeatedly frustrated their own fan bases. But with Wisconsin on the road, Petras edges Mertz in the quarterback department. With Kinnick Stadium being one of the toughest stadium environments for opposing teams, Wisconsin may struggle offensively even more. For those reasons, Wisconsin will lose in a close one.

Nov. 19 – Wisconsin v. Nebraska

Result: Wisconsin wins (8-3)

Having posted a 15-29 record in four years as Nebraska head coach, Scott Frost has immense pressure to perform this season. By the time this game comes up, Frost may be well out the door. With a plethora of newcomers, including QB Casey Thompson and former Pitt OC Mark Whipple, the retooled Nebraska roster and staff will be an interesting team to follow this season. Nonetheless, they’re inexperienced defense struggles with keeping pressure and making big plays and the offensive line is still a down spot for the Cornhuskers. Though the game is in Lincoln, the Badgers will not have a tough time with this game and will come away with a double-digit victory.

Nov. 26 – Minnesota v. Wisconsin

Result: Minnesota wins (8-4)

After 14 straight victories in the “Axe game” between 2004-2017, Wisconsin has split the last four games in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Axe. Though unranked, Minnesota is a significantly improved team from last year and looks to return to their 11-win form from 2019. After a brief two-year stint at Penn State for their offensive coordinator position, Kirk Ciarrocca assumes the same role at Minnesota this year. Tanner Morgan is back for his fifth year as starting QB, and Minnesota looks to elevate their passing attack. Despite losing a couple of defensive stars from last season, Minnesota will still have an elite defense that ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten last season in yards per game.

Once again, a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game could be up for grabs in this matchup. With the return of Ciarrocca and the coupling of Minnesota’s offense and defense will be too much for the Badgers to handle and the Paul Bunyan Axe stays in Minneapolis for this year.